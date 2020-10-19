Salma Hayek looked fabulously chic leaving dinner at Nobu over the weekend

Whether it’s vacationing, sharing throwback photos, or looking fabulous in a bikini, Salma Hayek never skips a beat! On Sunday, the actress was photographed with a group of her family and friends leaving Nobu Malibu.

Hayek looked fabulous, as always, in a white top under a black blazer, paired with jeans. She accessorized with a silver scarf and a brown hat. The whole look was tied together with black boots. The entire group was wearing masks, including Hayek who protected her face with a black mask. Hayek was seen hugging the group before everyone went their separate ways.

©GrosbyGroup

In addition to having fun at dinner, the 54-year-old always makes time for fun on her Instagram. With Halloween just around the corner, the Mexican actress shared a hilarious video to her social media on Sunday. The clip is from a scene in the film, “From Dusk till Dawn,” when Hayek’s character is dancing on stage in a skimpy bikini but instead of Hayek, it’s of the filmmaker, David Furnish’s who imposed his head on Hayek’s body. The actress captioned the funny clip, “@davidfurnish you are so ready for Halloween!!! You wore it best! 👏🏻.”