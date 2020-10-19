Salma Hayek looked fabulously chic leaving dinner at Nobu over the weekend

Whether it’s vacationing, sharing throwback photos, or looking fabulous in a bikini, Salma Hayek never skips a beat! On Sunday, the actress was photographed with a group of her family and friends leaving Nobu Malibu.
Hayek looked fabulous, as always, in a white top under a black blazer, paired with jeans. She accessorized with a silver scarf and a brown hat. The whole look was tied together with black boots. The entire group was wearing masks, including Hayek who protected her face with a black mask. Hayek was seen hugging the group before everyone went their separate ways.
In addition to having fun at dinner, the 54-year-old always makes time for fun on her Instagram. With Halloween just around the corner, the Mexican actress shared a hilarious video to her social media on Sunday. The clip is from a scene in the film, “From Dusk till Dawn,” when Hayek’s character is dancing on stage in a skimpy bikini but instead of Hayek, it’s of the filmmaker, David Furnish’s who imposed his head on Hayek’s body. The actress captioned the funny clip, “@davidfurnish you are so ready for Halloween!!! You wore it best! 👏🏻.”
Then later that same night, Hayek took to Instagram once again to share a gorgeous selfie of herself. The caption was simply put, “#sundaymood.” In the stunning photo, Hayek seems to be lounging on a wicker couch wearing a burgundy button-down top with white polka dots, her caramel highlighted hair is styled straight and parted in the middle. The actress is wearing very minimal makeup which looks like just a little bit of mascara and a subtle pop of color on her lips. Hayek holds the title of selfie queen!
Prior to the hilarious clip and lazy Sunday selfie Hayek shared on her page, she also posted a photo of herself with a bit more serious tone over the weekend. The photo is of the actress posing with her mail-in ballot showing her fans that she already voted. The caption had the hashtags, “#ivoted” and “#votingmatters.”
Between having dinner, being active on social media, and doing early voting, it seems that the 54-year-old had quite the busy weekend! There’s never a dull moment when it comes to Hayek and we’re here for it!