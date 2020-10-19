Demi Lovato’s Message for Fans to Vote Censored

Demi Lovato performed her new song, Commander and Chief with a message for viewers to “VOTE” at the Billboard Awards, however when it was aired on NBC, the network hushed her message. Lovato’s new song takes direct aim at President Trump. Demi had an idea of how she wanted her performance to be aired, having the word VOTE clearly displayed across the video board on the stage, but NBC had other plans. When the performance aired on TV, in its place, instead of showing the word VOTE, it was a close up of Demi playing the piano. Even though that is great and all, it was not what Demi wanted. Sources say the network pulled the plug on the VOTE message because the song itself was a knock on the ground of Trump and the VOTE message was evidently a call to vote against him.

The song‘s lyrics leave no question about Lovato’s feelings about Mr. President Trump. “Commander in Chief, honestly. If I did the things you do, I couldn’t sleep, seriously. Do you even know the truth? We’re in a state of crisis, people are dyin.’ While you line your pockets deep. Commander in Chief, how does it feel to still be able to breathe?”

While getting into politics with her new song, Demi made it clear saying, “I literally don’t care if this ruins my career.” In the last month, Demi has broken off her engagement, and written and anti-Trump anthem. Her message with the song was loud and clear, even though NBC made a clear effort to censure the end of the performance by having the close-up on Demi and not on the word VOTE which was meant to appear on the two screens on stage. Considering the fact the NBC hosted Trump’s town hall in lieu of the debate on Thursday, October 15, the omission of Lovato’s VOTE message was definitely more than a little suspicious.

©GettyImages Demi’s VOTE message for her fans

Lovato made a clear point she is passionate about inspiring her fans to go out and vote. She hasn’t been the only celebrity to do this for the upcoming election. Lovato went the extra mile and dropped the music video for “Commander in Chief”, which depicts a diverse array of Americans lip syncing to Lovato’s song. At the end of the video Demi comes in with a powerful message and the video ends with one word, VOTE. Weather NBC wanted to muzzle down Lovato’s message, it’s hard to silence a powerful voice like Demi’s with an even more powerful message.

NBC has yet to comment about last night’s event.