Danna Paola responds to Tini and Yatra Rumors

The Argentine singer, Tini Stoessel, Sebastián Yatra‘s ex-girlfriend, published a message on Twitter on September 23 in which it seems that she is sending a hint to Danna Paola, as it is believed that she is the cause of the separation. “Now I understand her bad reputation ... but whoever does it, sooner or later pays for it,” wrote the Argentine singer along with the hashtag of the song #Duele. Since the break between Yatra and Stoessel became known, media and followers pointed to Danna as the alleged culprit and love interest of the Colombian. But are these rumors true?

©GettyImages Tini and Danna

“It‘s not that I need you, it’s that you need it. You need my kisses,” says the new song by Tini Stoessel, although she denies that the song is a heartbreak. Fans believe it is a message against Danna Paola. Danna at the time said that she had no relationship with Sebastián Yatra, but users of social networks insisted on a romance between the interpreters who worked together on the single ”No bailes sola”.

Danna Paola‘s love life has aroused great interest among her fans, even giving rise to several rumors, including the one in saying she was romantically involved with Sebastián Yatra. And although both stars have put those rumors away, posting the beautiful friendship that unites them, some details have brought that topic back to the conversation, such as that message that Tini Stoessel published weeks ago on the social networks of Sebastian Yatra, and in which she supposedly sent a hint to the protagonist of Elite, Danna Paola. “Now I understand her bad reputation, but whoever does it sooner or later, pays for it”, you could read in those lines that caused a stir, especially by referring to “Mala fama”, one of Danna’s most successful songs. Now, Danna has finally responded to this situation.

©GettyImages Sebastian Yatra and Tini

During a recent meeting with the press, the singer could not avoid being questioned by those comments from Tini, responding directly and distancing herself once and for all from any controversy. Of course, she made it clear that she will always protect her private life. “I think it is very cool that they want to see me with someone, but I think that is something very personal and there are things that one keeps, it is the only thing that is private ...”, she assured.