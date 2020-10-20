Britney Spears says to bring these 5 things with you to the beach

Summer may be over but Britney Spears has no plans on taking off her bikini anytime soon. The pop star posted two videos on Instagram Monday showing off her variety of swimsuit opinions. The videos were on-brand with the content Spears has been releasing lately which means her #freebritney fans were concerned.

In the first video, Spears is wearing a bathing suit she wore three days ago to the beach. Spears explained, “so this is the exact same bathing suit I wore like 3 days ago to the beach, but I said hey why not give it another shot.” She continued with some advice for beachgoers, “But while I‘m at it I just want to let you guys know the five most important things to bring with you when you go to the beach: a towel, oil, sunscreen, a dog, and a hat.” Spears then walks off frame while declaring in a high pitches voice, “I’m going to go to my jacuzzi now.”

The video has been viewed over 4 million times. Spears’ conservatorship has been in place since 2008 and has sparked a global #freebritney movement on the internet with fans demanding that her father is released from her conservatorship and she is finally granted some freedom. The movement has sparked a variety of rumors and conspiracy theories. It’s the topic of conversation in most of her comments.

The most liked comment on this video in particular says, “I think someone is making her think she’s acting - like she’s so drugged up on bipolar meds that she isn’t at all aware they are making her do this. I don’t believe she is doing this on her own, but I do believe she thinks she is doing what people want to see bc she is being told that” followed by, “This all seems perfectly normal.” Fans also said they wished they could brush her hair and take off her makeup.

A few hours later Spears posted another 2 minute and 22-second video in bikinis. She captioned the video, “I wasn’t sure which bathing suit to wear on my next trip so I said why not give them all a go 🤷🏼‍♀️👙😜🙄⭐️ !!!!!” In the video, Spears comes out wearing 5 different bikinis. She walks in and out of the frame in the same suit a couple of times and hits poses in the middle. The video was then looped which gave the appearance that she was wearing 10 different bathing suits. Many of her fans asked if she was okay and said they were worried about her in the comments. They also noticed there were holes on the ground she was stomping on.