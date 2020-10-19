Shawn Mendes offers an apology and shows he is an absolute gentleman

Shawn Mendes shows once again he is a complete gentleman, as he offered the most polite apology after missing an interview in BBC Radio where he was set to promote his new album and single Wonder.

The 22-year-old pop star was apparently “mortified” after a miscommunication in his schedule happened and was forced to skip the interview, and even though this doesn’t seem to be a big deal, especially for big artists and celebrities, Shawn felt the need to apologize with the host of the show.

Greg James who was supposed to interview the Canadian singer, revealed how it all went down on his personal Twitter account, posting the messages sent by the star and expressing he was surprised after having “missed a call from Shawn Mendes,” adding that he seemed like “a lovely polite young man,” referring to the exceptional manners of Mendes.

The screenshots of the texts were also posted on Twitter, showing that the singer and boyfriend of Camila Cabello, confessing that he wasn’t “sure what happened yesterday but between a miscommunication and a long day things got messed up,“ adding that he just wanted to say he was sorry.