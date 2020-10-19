Shawn Mendes offers an apology and shows he is an absolute gentleman

Shawn Mendes shows once again he is a complete gentleman, as he offered the most polite apology after missing an interview in BBC Radio where he was set to promote his new album and single Wonder.
The 22-year-old pop star was apparently “mortified” after a miscommunication in his schedule happened and was forced to skip the interview, and even though this doesn’t seem to be a big deal, especially for big artists and celebrities, Shawn felt the need to apologize with the host of the show.
Greg James who was supposed to interview the Canadian singer, revealed how it all went down on his personal Twitter account, posting the messages sent by the star and expressing he was surprised after having “missed a call from Shawn Mendes,” adding that he seemed like “a lovely polite young man,” referring to the exceptional manners of Mendes.
The screenshots of the texts were also posted on Twitter, showing that the singer and boyfriend of Camila Cabello, confessing that he wasn’t “sure what happened yesterday but between a miscommunication and a long day things got messed up,“ adding that he just wanted to say he was sorry.
Had a weird evening. Missed a call from Shawn Mendes. 🤦🏻♂️ What a lovely polite young man, though. I rang him back to check it was real. It was. He was mortified he missed the interview but we’ll get him back on the show soon if he’s not too creeped out by the messages about his hair that I sent from bed 👍🏼
Greg also explained to his followers on social media that after he received the call he “rang back to check it was real,” and said Shawn was mortified but they would “get him back on soon” for the interview.
The singer and the host of BBC Radio have absolutely no hard feelings, as the pop star even gave Greg some great personal styling tips and gave him the secret to his gorgeous hair, which is Moroccan oil hydrating cream and oil.