Khloe Kardashian steals Kim Kardashian’s car for mini photoshoot and we’re LOLing

How is Kim supposed to keep up with the Karadashians if she doesn’t have a car? Kim Kardashian trolled her sister Khloé ’s Instagram post on Friday, October 16 with a hilarious quip. The 36-year-old Good American boss shared a series of stylish snaps, flaunting her clothing brand’s chic sweats. Her modeling partner was a sleek silver Land Rover. Khloé worked the car, even climbing on top and posing over the sunroof.

There was only one problem - it apparently wasn’t her car!

A splash of sass rose to the surface of Khloé’s complimentary comments section. “Oh you stole my car! Cool 😎,” her famous sister Kim wrote. Her makeup artist Ash K Holm added: “Stealing cars for photoshoots!!!!” I mean most sister’s steal each other’s clothes, but it makes sense the Kardashians version of that would be expensive whips (and we’re certain designer fashion, too).

According to Good American, Khloé rocked “casual style meets cloud-like softness” in the snaps. “Our coziest collection is finally back,” they wrote on Instagram, “grab your favorites while you still can!” The reality star dons “The Cropped & Cool Sweatshirt + Boyfriend Sweatpants” in these car chic pictures.