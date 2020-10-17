Ariana Grande (and her pup), Camila Cabello and more top celebrity voting photos

The 2020 Election marks our nation’s most important political race to date. From Ariana Grande to Camila Cabello , celebrities are using their mega platforms to urge fans to raise their voice. One trendy method is by sharing a photo with the iconic “I voted” sticker to social media. I mean - whatever works, right?
Scroll through to see all the latest and best celebrity voting photos of 2020!
Salma Hayek shared a blurred ballot snap:
Kerry Washington and her politically-charged pup:
OK @MichelleObama, challenge accepted. Even though my #VotingSquad can’t vote….#JosieB is helping me vote early and is coming with me to the ballot box for moral support 😍🙏🏾. I challenge @mariahcarey @sterlingkbrown, and @kourtneykardash to get their squads together and vote early too!
Ariana Grande also got her pup involved sharing this hilarious post:
Reese Witherspoon made Elle Woods proud by exercising her right:
I did it! Did you? Feels good to exercise my right to VOTE. I like to think that ray of light coming through the trees 🌅is ALL of the women who came before me who did not have this fundamental right. ✨🗳 Ok ... 18 days until the election! Have you sent your ballots in?? Text me a photo of your "I Voted" stickers! 615-235-5390❣️
Mariah Carey was up for a challenge, sharing:
Challenge Accepted!!! ☑️ I am here with my #VotingSquad and we’ve all made our plans to vote! Please be sure to make your plan too. Your voice is important! Thank you @kerrywashington @michelleobama for the challenge. I'd like to nominate three amazingly talented women to join us: @tiffanyhaddish, @jessicachastain and @kellyrowland ❤️❤️❤️
Camila Cabello offered these tips to fans:
IT’S RETURN YOUR BALLOT DAY! If you are choosing to vote by mail this election, complete your ballot and mail or drop it off ASAP. Whether you’re using first class postage, returning it to your local election office, nearest polling location, or designated ballot drop box, don’t wait!! Make sure your vote is counted!! Check out some vote by mail tips below or head to my stories for more info! 🖊 Use the correct ink color 💧 Do not place your ballot on a wet surface — no water marks on ballots! 📆 Write the complete date (10/13/2020) 📝 Sign your ballot and make sure it matches the signature your state has on file 🙋🏻♀️ Double check to see if you need a witness signature
Zoë Kravitz shared her most important beauty tip:
Camila Morrone masked up and checked those boxes:
It’s not a selfie, but Lady Gaga wrote a special sing-a-long for the occasion that’s too good not to include:
Lily Collins shared the secret to her and fiancé Charlie McDowell’s relationship:
Joe Jonas challenged fellow celebs to get their #VotingSquads:
Did Madonna get votes for all three faces?
Whoopi breaks it down:
Ashlee Simpson Ross boasted a powerful baby bump:
Will Ferrell made us chuckle with his voting moment: