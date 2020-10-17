camila cabello vote

Star-spangled voters

Ariana Grande (and her pup), Camila Cabello and more top celebrity voting photos

Whether voting early in-person or mailing in their absentee ballot, these stars want you to know they voted

BY

The 2020 Election marks our nation’s most important political race to date. From  Ariana Grande  to  Camila Cabello , celebrities are using their mega platforms to urge fans to raise their voice. One trendy method is by sharing a photo with the iconic “I voted” sticker to social media. I mean - whatever works, right?


Scroll through to see all the latest and best celebrity voting photos of 2020!

 Salma Hayek  shared a blurred ballot snap:

  
 
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 #ivoted #votingmatters

 

A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on

 

 Kerry Washington  and her politically-charged pup:

 

Ariana Grande also got her pup involved sharing this hilarious post:

  
 
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 strauss delivering my ballot

 

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

 

 Reese Witherspoon  made Elle Woods proud by exercising her right:

 

Mariah Carey was up for a challenge, sharing:

 

Camila Cabello offered these tips to fans:

  
 
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 IT’S RETURN YOUR BALLOT DAY! If you are choosing to vote by mail this election, complete your ballot and mail or drop it off ASAP. Whether you’re using first class postage, returning it to your local election office, nearest polling location, or designated ballot drop box, don’t wait!! Make sure your vote is counted!! Check out some vote by mail tips below or head to my stories for more info! 🖊 Use the correct ink color 💧 Do not place your ballot on a wet surface — no water marks on ballots! 📆 Write the complete date (10/13/2020) 📝 Sign your ballot and make sure it matches the signature your state has on file 🙋🏻‍♀️ Double check to see if you need a witness signature

 

A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) on

 

Elle Fanning’s early effervescence:

  
 
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 That #voteearly glow !

 

A post shared by Elle Fanning (@ellefanning) on

 

Zoë Kravitz shared her most important beauty tip:

 

 Camila Morrone  masked up and checked those boxes:

 
RELATED:

Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston and more celebs inspire fans to vote in 2020 presidential election

 

It’s not a selfie, but  Lady Gaga  wrote a special sing-a-long for the occasion that’s too good not to include:

 

Lily Collins shared the secret to her and fiancé Charlie McDowell’s relationship:

 

Joe Jonas challenged fellow celebs to get their #VotingSquads:

 

Did Madonna get votes for all three faces?

 

Whoopi breaks it down:

 

Ashlee Simpson Ross boasted a powerful baby bump:

  
 
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 Get out and vote! No excuses!

 

A post shared by Ashlee Simpson Ross (@ashleesimpsonross) on

 

Will Ferrell made us chuckle with his voting moment:

 


Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about