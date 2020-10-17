Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolio Jr. enjoy a bike ride in NYC together

Katie Holmes and her man Emilo Vitola Jr. took their love out on the city Thursday afternoon. The lovebirds rented blue electric Citibikes in New York and were seen riding around looking happy as ever.

This is not the first time the couple is seen around. The love birds were first linked in August and have recently been inseparable during outings in New York City. A month ago, Holmes was photographed with Vitolo in New York City getting romantic. A source told ‘Entertainment Tonight’ that Vitolo is reportedly the first partner Holmes has felt comfortable with. She is “authentically herself” rather than making herself transform into the person her other half wants. “They adore each other and can‘t get enough of one another,” ET wrote.

©GrosbyGroup

Holmes rocked a black knit sweater, with a pair of light gray and comfortable cropped jeans. She completed the outfit with white lace-up flats. Holmes looked carefree with an easy to do lightly messy bun on her head.