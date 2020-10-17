Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolio Jr. enjoy a bike ride in NYC together

Katie Holmes and her man Emilo Vitola Jr. took their love out on the city Thursday afternoon. The lovebirds rented blue electric Citibikes in New York and were seen riding around looking happy as ever.
This is not the first time the couple is seen around. The love birds were first linked in August and have recently been inseparable during outings in New York City. A month ago, Holmes was photographed with Vitolo in New York City getting romantic. A source told ‘Entertainment Tonight’ that Vitolo is reportedly the first partner Holmes has felt comfortable with. She is “authentically herself” rather than making herself transform into the person her other half wants. “They adore each other and can‘t get enough of one another,” ET wrote.
Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr enjoy a PDA session In Central Park
Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr’s relationship is heating up
Holmes rocked a black knit sweater, with a pair of light gray and comfortable cropped jeans. She completed the outfit with white lace-up flats. Holmes looked carefree with an easy to do lightly messy bun on her head.
Vitolo wore blue jeans that didn‘t look as comfortable as Holmes, a long-sleeved shirt, and a fitted cap. Vitolo must run a lot colder than Holmes because he added a long black coat to the ensemble and was photographed riding in it. He took off the coat in the Subway.
The couple was covid safe and sported matching ‘Evolve Together’ black face masks. According to Just Jared, the face masks are a popular brand of disposable face for celebrities. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber , Ariana Grande , Jennifer Lopez , Vanessa Hudgens , Bradley Cooper , and more have been spotted rocking them.
Hola! The USA has been keeping up with the new couple since they sparked dating rumors during quarantine. Unfortunately, their relationship started with some drama! The couple was first linked in August but sources started telling outlets that Vitolo was engaged when they met. PEOPLE reported that he was engaged to designer Rachel Emmons just weeks before they were spotted together. A friend of Emmons spoke to the Daily Mail in September and called him a “cheater.” “Up to this press coming out Rachel had no idea what was going on” they explained. “He is a cheater, and this isn’t a ‘happy ending’ story.” The friend continued, “They had concrete wedding plans in the works… now she is just left with bad press and forced to move home.”
Despite getting hit with bullies on social media, Holmes is letting her heart lead her and is finding her truth. A source told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday she was “playing by her own rules now.” “In the past, it seemed like Katie would sort of mold to her partners’ lifestyle,” the insider told the outlet of Holmes’ past love life. “But with Emilio, Katie is so authentically herself.“ They added, “This is the real Katie and she’s playing by her own rules now. They’re so happy.”
Holmes was famously married to Tom Cruise and they share daughter Suri Cruise , 14. Holmes and Cruise divorced in 2012 and a year later rumors started swirling that Holmes was dating Cruise’s ex-best friend Jamie Foxx. They kept their relationship a secret until 2017 and split in 2019.