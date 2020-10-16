The reason why Demi Lovato is spending time with Mod Sun after Max Ehrich Split

Demi Lovato was recently spotted having a good time with Mod Sun, but despite the dating rumors, a source close to the pair said they are friends. “She has been trying to surround herself with good company to occupy her time and keep her mind off of the Max drama,” the insider said to E! News. “She isn’t looking to date right now and is still healing.”

According to the publication, the source also added that Lovato and the rapper had been friends for a long time, and they are “just hanging out for now.” She “isn‘t looking for anything serious,” the undisclosed person said. “Demi is a free spirit and loves going with the flow.”

The songwriter ended her relationship with Max Ehrich after two months of announcing their engagement. According to People, Lovato’s sources said that before the split news broke, she informed Ehrich that it was the end. “Demi made Max aware that the relationship was over, and it was going to come out in the press,” the source said.

In the beginning, the actor refused to end the relationship and publicly claimed that he had no idea that he was no longer engaged to the 28-years-old superstar. “This is the God’s honest truth of how I found out about the ending of the engagement and have people from my film who saw the whole thing go down and helped me get back into character to continue my job,” he wrote on social media. “I had cast and crew with families relying on me to do my job.” The actor asked people to “please end this narrative and focus on other more important issues in the world,” adding that he “love and forgive everyone involved.”

The “Young and the Restless” actor also wrote in a group of now-deleted messages that they never officially ended their relationship; therefore, they were still a couple. “Up to this moment, we haven’t spoken over the phone ... we haven’t even officially ended anything to each other,” he wrote. “If you’re reading this ... I love you always.... unconditionally... no matter what. I’m here in real-time with y’all. I love Demetria and just want her to be healthy and safe,” he wrote on Instagram.

He later said he would be focusing on his career. “One chapter finally closed this am,” he wrote. “And now I turn the page. Focused on wellness, love, God, my family, friends, and my art. Good vibes only,” he concluded.

However, as per E! News, the actor hasn’t left Lovato alone. “She is having all sorts of issues with Max, not leaving her alone,” a source said. “He has been trying to get in contact with her family and friends, and they have all blocked him. She‘s in contact with lawyers now on what to do.”

