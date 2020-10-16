Timothée Chalamet opens up about “dark energy” at the Oscars

Timothée Chalamet has been a fan favorite for a while now, since his appearance in Lady Bird and his groundbreaking performance in Beautiful Boy and Call Me by Your Name alongside Armie Hammer, the actor was even nominated for Best Actor at the Oscars, however he is now revealing his thoughts about the “dark energy” within the industry.

The 24-year-old actor proved the audience he’s got quite the range, from being turned into a movie star in the past few years, to a pop icon in front of the world to see, but at what seemed to be the high of his professional career he experienced the lack of acknowledgment from Hollywood critics, as it was reflected during his 2018 nomination for Call Me by Your Name.

Chalamet undeniably had the audience at his feet with his acting skills, looks and charm, but when it came to the approval of the industry, the outcome was a little bit different, even the following year after his amazing performance in Beautiful Boy alongside Steve Carell, the exceptional drama was completely ignored by the Academy officials at the Oscars.

The star of Little Women admitted he didn’t understood the complexity of the industry at the time because his “experience of it is at the centre of it,“ adding that after having seen it first hand he could feel “some dark energy at these things,” referring to the Academy members that ultimately decide who is worthy of winning.