Bad Bunny dedicates award as Top Latin Artist to women with powerful message

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, better known as Bad Bunny , dedicated his performance and award as Top Latin Artist of the year at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards to women. After taking the stage to sing “Yo Perreo Sola” alongside fellow Puerto Rican singer Ivy Queen and Nesi, the reggaeton and Latin trap superstar, sent a powerful message to those who still believe women are the “weaker sex.”

“What a time to be Latino. We got the power. I’m so proud,” Bad Bunny said while holding his billboard Award trophy. “I want to dedicate this prize to women around the world, especially Latinx and Puerto Rican women. Without you, nothing would exist. Nothing. Not music, not reggaeton. Nothing,” he added. The artist continued his speech in Spanish and demanded respect for women. “Stop sexist violence, stop violence against women. Let’s educate right now, in the present, to have a better future.”

©GettyImages

“I’m not a ‘social’ artist. This song is not [intended to have] a social message,“ he said about his hit song ”Yo Perreo Sola” (English: “I Dance Alone”). “But let’s learn that we can ‘perrear’ and be polite and respectful at the same time.” The 26-year-old artist emphasized the importance of consent. “If she doesn’t want to dance with you, respect that. Ella perrea sola,” he said. “Thank you to the queen, Ivy Queen. Thank you, Nesi. Puerto Rico, the world: I f*cking love you.”