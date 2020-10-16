Why Brad Pitt will probably get his kids ‘overnight for the holidays’ despite custody battle

Amidst a long custody battle with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie , Brad Pitt is reportedly hoping to have his kids overnight for the holidays. Luckily for the actor, two top lawyers say his Christmas wish is very likely to come true.

The famous ex-couple are still battling over the custody of their kids, four years after they first split in 2016. According to a new report in US Weekly, the famous duo will appear before a judge next month to hash out a temporary plan for the holidays, and Brad is hoping to have his kids overnight for Christmas.

Although their custody trial--which was scheduled to start on October 6--has been delayed, Los Angeles family lawyer Kelly Chang Rickert of Purpose Driven Lawyers told HollywoodLife, “They can still have a hearing in the meantime. The hearing would make orders that may be modified later. The trial will yield the final say.”

A divorce lawyer by the name of Raoul Felder agrees with Rickert, also telling HollywoodLife, “This is a very busy time for a divorce lawyers, it’s not unusual for couples to be having a hearing in front of a judge to figure out holidays.”

So, when it comes to Brad getting an overnight visit with the kids for the holidays, both lawyers say it would be unusual if he wasn’t granted that request.

Felder said, “It’s very appropriate and usual for the father to have overnight visits and to share the holiday time equally. If Angelina really is trying to stop him from having the children one night at Christmas a judge is going to find that stubborn and unrealistic.”

“If I were her lawyer I would not advise her to fight him on having an overnight visit with the kids for the holidays,” he continued. “He should have even more than one overnight. Why should he not have half the Christmas holidays? If he wants to push it he can have more than one overnight during the Christmas holidays.”

While very few details about their custody battle have been made public, recent paperwork obtained by HollywoodLife include a long list of witnesses on either side. Their six kids: Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh , 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12 will reportedly not have to take the stand.

Originally, the trial was set to take place in Los Angeles for two weeks earlier this month, but it’s now been delayed. Sources tells HollywoodLife that the hold up is all because of Angelina’s request to have their judge replaced. Even though Brad has claimed his ex’s filing will negatively effect their kids, her petition is within her legal rights, says Raoul Felder.

“In California they have a rule that you are allowed a certain number of times, very few times, to request a different judge. So that’s what it may be,” he explained.

Hopefully, despite all of this confusion, the kids get to see both of their parents for the holidays.