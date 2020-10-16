Kim Kardashian lends her voice to the ‘PAW Patrol’ animated movie

While Keeping Up With The Kardashians is coming to an end, that doesn’t mean we won’t still be seeing--or hearing--the famous family on screen.

On Thursday, October 15, Kim Kardashian announced she’ll be in the first PAW Patrol movie, based on the animated Nickelodeon series about rescue dogs. The movie announced the rest of the cast on the same day, per PR Newswire.

The reality TV icon joins a star-studded cast that includes Jimmy Kimmel, Tyler Perry, Randall Park, Dax Shepard, Yara Shahidi, Ian Armitage, Marsai Martin and Will Brisbin. The film is currently in production with all the actors, producers, and creators working remotely, and it already has a release date of August 20, 2021.

Kim seems super excited about her first foray into voiceover work, also mentioning that she’s earning some well-deserved mommy points for the role. The 39-year-old retweeted a story about her role in the film and wrote, “I’m officially cool mom now to my kids! Paw Patrol We’re On A Roll!!!” Just few minutes later, she added a selfie in a studio, wearing headphones and talking into a microphone.

I’m officially cool mom now to my kids! Paw Patrol We’re On A Roll!!! 🐶 🦴 🐾 https://t.co/PpMW6jBx54 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 15, 2020

The PAW Patrol spinoff follows a boy named Ryder and the pups in Adventure City as they try to stop Mayor Humdinger from turning the successful city into chaos, according to PR Newswire. Kardashian hasn’t revealed which character she’ll be playing as of yet. The second Kim K tweeted about her involvement in the film, fans immediately responded with equal excitement, knowing how much her kids will love hearing their mom in the film.

One user tweeted, “This is amazing! Saint must be so excited!!” Another added a gif of Kardashian tearing up with the caption, “Northie be like ‘that’s my Mom.’” She’s even got her fans who don’t have kids ready to pull up to a theater and watch the movie. “I’m gonna watch cartoon shows now, the things kim makes me do,” one user tweeted. Another responded, “Definitely have to watch now.”

Unsurprisingly, Kim Kardashian’s kids aren’t the only ones in the family who love their animated characters. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s two-year-old daughter, Stormi, is known for her love of the movie, Trolls. Last Christmas, the couple went above and beyond when they surprised their daughter with a real life character from Trolls.