Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were seen out for the first time since their pregnancy loss

Earlier this week, Legend performed at the Billboard Music Awards and dedicated his emotional performance of his song “Never Break” to his wife, only two weeks after they experienced their pregnancy loss. Legend’s co-star on “The Voice,” Kelly Clarkson was the host of the BBMAs this year and she said some touching words about Legend and Teigen following the singer’s performance.

“I want to take a moment to talk about a friend who inspires me on the daily,” Clarkson said. ”Not only as a musician, a songwriter but as a human. John Legend is one of my favorite people on this planet and it‘s easy for us all to feel that way about them because he and Chrissy just have this warm way of inviting us into their world — the highs and the lows.”

She continued, “Our hearts go out to you both in this very difficult time and I‘m thankful that you continue to share your light and your talent with all of us for the very special performance, possibly my favorite of the night,” Clarkson said.

Then on Friday, Legend posted a video of his performance to his Instagram and wrote a touching message in his caption. “This is for Chrissy. I love and cherish you and our family so much. We’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together…” the caption started. The caption continued saying, “I wrote this song because I have faith that as long as we walk this earth, we will hold each other’s hands through every tear, through every up and down, through every test.”