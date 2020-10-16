Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were seen out for the first time since their pregnancy loss

Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend have had a tough couple of months. They began their year with the news that they were expecting their third child and then after several pregnancy complications that sent Teigen to the hospital, the couple received the devastating news that they lost their unborn baby.
The couple was spotted out for the first time since the tragic incident occurred. On Thursday, the famous duo was headed into a grocery store and for the outing, Teigen wore a matching burnt orange colored ensemble with matching boots, a black tote back, her hair up, and she covered her face with sunglasses and a black face mask. Legend’s outfit choice was a colorful one as he opted for a striped rainbow polo shirt paired with dark blue jeans and white sneakers. He also wore a black face mask.
The model and singer were photographed leaving the store pushing a cart full of groceries and Teigen carried out a big pumpkin and butterfly balloon. Later that day after the grocery store run, Teigen was seen on the sidewalk with her younger child, Miles. It seems that Teigen and Legend were trying to be in good spirits despite the heartache they’ve been feeling.
Earlier this week, Legend performed at the Billboard Music Awards and dedicated his emotional performance of his song “Never Break” to his wife, only two weeks after they experienced their pregnancy loss. Legend’s co-star on “The Voice,” Kelly Clarkson was the host of the BBMAs this year and she said some touching words about Legend and Teigen following the singer’s performance.
“I want to take a moment to talk about a friend who inspires me on the daily,” Clarkson said. ”Not only as a musician, a songwriter but as a human. John Legend is one of my favorite people on this planet and it‘s easy for us all to feel that way about them because he and Chrissy just have this warm way of inviting us into their world — the highs and the lows.”
She continued, “Our hearts go out to you both in this very difficult time and I‘m thankful that you continue to share your light and your talent with all of us for the very special performance, possibly my favorite of the night,” Clarkson said.
Then on Friday, Legend posted a video of his performance to his Instagram and wrote a touching message in his caption. “This is for Chrissy. I love and cherish you and our family so much. We’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together…” the caption started. The caption continued saying, “I wrote this song because I have faith that as long as we walk this earth, we will hold each other’s hands through every tear, through every up and down, through every test.”
This is for Chrissy. I love and cherish you and our family so much. We’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling. I’m in awe of the strength you’ve shown through the most challenging moments. What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world. We’ve experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we’ve deeply felt its inherent fragility. I wrote this song because I have faith that as long as we walk this earth, we will hold each other’s hands through every tear, through every up and down, through every test. We promised each other this on our wedding day seven years ago, and every challenge we’ve faced has made that promise more powerful, more resilient. Our love will remain. We will never break. Thank you to everyone who has been sending us prayers and well wishes, flowers, cards, words of comfort and empathy. We feel and appreciate your love and support more than you know. More than anything, we’ve heard so many stories about how so many other families have experienced this pain, often suffering in silence. It’s a club no one wants to be a part of, but it’s comforting to know we’re not alone. I’m sure Chrissy will have much more to say about this when she’s ready. But just know we’re grateful and we’re sending love to all of you and your families.
We continue to send our well wishes and all of the positive vibes to the couple.