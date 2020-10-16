Ben Affleck is spotted happily greeting Ana de Armas at home after a long day of work

Ben Affleck and girlfriend Ana de Armas are still going strong! We’ve been seeing a lot of the famous couple out and about lately. Affleck and Armas have been pretty much doing the same thing everyday people do - jumping a car battery, lugging and moving boxes into a home, and just being there for one another.

The actor and model were spotted on Thursday together once again. This time, it seemed that Armas was arriving home after leaving a photoshoot. In the photos, the Cuban actress and model looks like she’s about to open the door just as her boyfriend greets her with a big smile.

©GrosbyGroup

Armas looked adorable for the occasion in a short light blue dress with puffed sleeves. Her dark brown hair was styled down and she had a blue mask protecting her face. Her arms were full with a tote bag on her shoulder, a garment bag draped over her arm, and a cup of coffee in her hand. Affleck greeted his girlfriend wearing a white t-shirt with the text, “asere ya, gracias” in black across his chest and he paired the tee with black jeans.