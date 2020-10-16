Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas

Celebrity Couples

Ben Affleck is spotted happily greeting Ana de Armas at home after a long day of work

The 48-year-old actor and Cuban actress have been dating for a while now.

 Ben Affleck  and girlfriend  Ana de Armas  are still going strong! We’ve been seeing a lot of the famous couple out and about lately. Affleck and Armas have been pretty much doing the same thing everyday people do - jumping a car battery, lugging and moving boxes into a home, and just being there for one another.

The actor and model were spotted on Thursday together once again. This time, it seemed that Armas was arriving home after leaving a photoshoot. In the photos, the Cuban actress and model looks like she’s about to open the door just as her boyfriend greets her with a big smile.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas©GrosbyGroup

Armas looked adorable for the occasion in a short light blue dress with puffed sleeves. Her dark brown hair was styled down and she had a blue mask protecting her face. Her arms were full with a tote bag on her shoulder, a garment bag draped over her arm, and a cup of coffee in her hand. Affleck greeted his girlfriend wearing a white t-shirt with the text, “asere ya, gracias” in black across his chest and he paired the tee with black jeans.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas©GrosbyGroup

It’s still unknown if Affleck and Armas have officially moved in together. In late August we saw the 48-year-old actor helping Armas move boxes and many other belongings from his car into a home. It hasn’t been confirmed if Armas was moving into her own place or if the couple took the next step in their relationship and are roommates now.

It seems that the ongoing pandemic hasn’t stopped Armas from keeping busy working. The 32-year-old worked on the latest Bond movie alongside Daniel Craig in, “No Time to Die,” which is set to come out in 2021. She’s also been named the global ambassador for Only Natural Diamonds. It is said that the campaign will be featured in Vogue magazine and Vanity Fair in the November print issue and will be integrated into streaming platforms such as Hulu and Amazon. If that wasn’t enough, the Cuban actress is being nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in “Knives Out.”

It seems that Affleck is a supportive boyfriend who is always there for Armas and we are loving this relationship!

