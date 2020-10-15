Lizzo sends a powerful message with her wardrobe choice at the Billboard Music Awards

Lizzo is using her platform to make her voice heard.

On Wednesday, October 14, the singer won the award for Top Song Sales Artist at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. During her acceptance speech, she made a compelling argument about voting, voter suppression, and the importance of people using their voices to speak up whenever possible.

“I just want to say, I‘ve been thinking a lot about suppression and the voices that refused to be suppressed,” Lizzo said after thanking her team and her fans. ”I wonder, would I be standing here right now if it weren’t for the big Black women who refused to have their voices be suppressed. I just want to say right now, if you’re at home watching this and you are thinking about changing yourself to feel worthy, this is your sign to remain true to who you are.”

She continued, “Let me tell you all something. When people try to suppress something, it‘s normally because that thing holds power. They’re afraid of your power. There’s power in who you are. There’s power in your voice. So whether it’s through music, protests, or your right to vote, use your power, use your voice and refuse to be suppressed.”

Following her powerful acceptance speech, the star walked off the stage in true Lizzo fashion, yelling out “Byeeee b***h!” as she threw up a peace sign and continued to walk backstage.

But her voice wasn’t the only thing Lizzo used to push a powerful message on Wednesday night. The artist’s speech was also reflected in her fashion choice for the evening, donning a black one-shoulder dress designed by Christian Siriano that had the words “VOTE” printed all over the garment in white. Whether or not you watched the Billboard Music Awards, there’s no doubt you got the message Lizzo was sending one way or another.

Lizzo went on to post her own speech onto Instagram, making sure all of her fans can see exactly what she has to say. “REFUSE TO BE SUPPRESSED. ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾 Thank you @bbmas and my entire team,” she said before tagging her entire glam squad.

