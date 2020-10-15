Nicki Minaj reveals she gave birth to a baby boy

On Wednesday, September 30, Nicki Minaj welcomed her first child with her husband, Kenneth Petty. Today, the rapper revealed that she had a baby boy.

Minaj took to Instagram on Thursday, October 15 to post all of the well-wishes she’s received from her celebrity friends since giving birth.

First, she shared a note from Beyoncé , who wrote, “Onika, Welcome to motherhood. God bless you and your family, B.”

Nicki also posted a message from Kim Kardashian and Kanye West , who simply wrote, “Congrats! We love you!”

The rapper also posted messages from Winnie Harlow, Riccardo Tisci, and Karol G, thanking them in her caption before revealing the sex of her baby.

“Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time. It meant the world to me,” Nicki wrote on Instagram. “I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world. 🥳🧸🎁🎈”



Right before revealing that she had a boy, Nicki also posted about releasing a new song, “Whole Lotta Choppas” Remix with Sada Baby. Clearly, she’s found a way to balance her career with her growing family, and she seems to be doing both really well.

The big news that Nicki was pregnant came only nine months after she and Petty tied the knot, and 10 months after the rapper announced her intention to retire from the music game to put all of her focus on her family.

“I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now,” she wrote on Twitter. “To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me … Love you for LIFE,”

While she was clearly serious about expanding her family, that talk of retirement shouldn’t scare fans. Minaj has already released a ton of music since that announcement, being featured on songs including “TROLLZ” with Tekashi 6ix9ine, “Move Ya Hips” with A$AP Ferg, and “Expensive” with Ty Dolla $ign.

Fans first began to speculate that Nicki was expecting because of the music video for “TROLLZ,” which she appeared in just a month before announcing her pregnancy. The video was edited to manipulate Minaj’s belly, making the rapper appear normal in the visual, but fans still noticed something different about Nicki’s appearance.

Allegations of angles and photoshop followed any photo posted from that music video shoot, which eventually lead to the rapper announcing her bun in the oven only a few weeks later.

Congratulations to Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty on their brand new baby boy!