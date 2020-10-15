Billie Eilish clapped back at body shamers over a recent paparazzi picture

Singer Billie Eilish has always been someone who doesn’t want to use her body for attention. She’s been open about not wanting to wear form-fitting clothes for fear of getting body-shamed or sexualized, according to Insider. “That‘s why I wear big, baggy clothes,” she said in a Calvin Klein ad. ”Nobody can have an opinion, because they haven’t seen what’s underneath.”

In the past, the “Bad Guy” singer also said that once she turned 18-years-old, she wanted it to be her choice to show her body or not. “I‘m gonna be a woman. I wanna show my body,” Eilish told Elle.

©GrosbyGroup

Then earlier this week, paparazzi photos of Eilish emerged of the singer wearing a rather form-fitting outfit, compared to what she typically wears on stage performing or at an award show. In the candid shot, the 18-year-old is seen wearing a tight nude camisole tucked into matching baggy shorts paired with high socks and slider sandals. Some of social media was ruthless with their comments about Eilish’s body. One person tweeted, “in 10 months Billie Eilish has developed a mid-30’s wine mom body.”

While some trolls are commenting on the “Everything I Wanted” singer’s body, others are applauding her bravery for not being a size zero as a celebrity. Eilish is very attuned to the fact that as a woman, her body can be marketed to have sex appeal to help sell records or concert tickets. She’s also aware of how easily she can be judged for not living up to certain beauty standards.

In a video she released back in May, that was also shown on her tour, the singer said to the camera, “If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I’m a slut,” she says. “Though you’ve never seen my body, you still judge it, and judge me for it. Why?”