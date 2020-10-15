Kate Middleton’s sister Pippa has a special reason to celebrate today

Thursday, Oct. 15, is a special day for Kate Middleton ’s sister Pippa Middleton . The date marks the second birthday of the Duchess of Cambridge’s nephew Arthur, whom Pippa, 37, shares with her husband James Matthews. The couple welcomed their first child in 2018 at the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital, where Kate gave birth to her and Prince William ’s three children— Prince George , Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis . Pippa and James reportedly paid tribute to family members with their son’s name, Arthur Michael William Matthews. Michael was the name of James’ brother who passed away in 1999. Prince George’s maternal grandfather Michael Middleton also shares the same name. Meanwhile, Arthur is older cousin Prince Louis’ middle name.

©Getty Images Pippa Middleton’s son celebrated his second birthday on Oct. 15

Three days before welcoming her son, a heavily pregnant Pippa attended Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s royal wedding. Following the birth of Arthur, Prince William and Kate released a statement congratulating Pippa and James. “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are thrilled for Pippa and James,” the statement read.

Ahead of Arthur’s first birthday last year, Pippa opened up about what had been a “saving grace” for her and her son. “Now that Arthur is 11 months old and more mobile, I have been trying to come up with different activities to do with him,” she wrote in her Waitrose column. “I needed to find something more than just park walks in the pram. Our local baby gym has been a saving grace. It’s a big space full of fun, soft objects, play mats, stairs, balls, swings, mini trampolines, and more to stimulate and physically engage babies and toddlers.”