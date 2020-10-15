Gloria Estefan’s daughter, Emily Estefan talks about coming out to her mother

In a recent episode of the Red Table Talk: The Estefans - a new Facebook Watch series by the Etefan family, famed singer Gloria Estefan and her daughter Emily discussed an emotional time in their lives. The Estefans speak of different topics on the show, this specific episode being about Emily’s coming out story. The mother and daughter opened up about the turmoil, hurtful comments, and more that took place during that emotional time in their lives.
Gloria explained that Emily attempted to come out to her parents by asking them a general question about her sexuality. “We were in the car and you like leaned over very excitedly and asked your dad and I, ‘Guys, do you think that I might be gay?’” Gloria explained in the interview.
“You said, ‘Only you can know that,’” Emily responded to her mother. “But when I asked you that question, it was like testing the waters because I was afraid. I was having conversations in my head trying to figure out ... who am I? What is this? Where do I fit? I was learning that I preferred women.”
Momma , Each year when your birthday comes around, people from all around the world are filled with excitement and joy to join in celebrating your existence. You tend to do that to groups of people .. give them nothing but reasons to experience happiness, catharsis, laughter, hope, love.. and so many more flares of light you’ve enhanced this planet with. It could be one on one with your grandson, at a dinner with your loud, giant family, or on stages in front of a sea of humans... but you’re always giving YOUR all for the sake of the collective, and freely spewing your fierce passion for the ones you love. I wish the world could give you ITs all. It’s what you deserve. I wish humanity matched the example you’ve set for us so bravely. Until then... we learn from you.. and we celebrate you.. Happy birthday momma!!! I love you SO much. (Ps I know I’m a few days late but we’re working together on something EXCITING so have been a little busy .. ) 🌹
Emily explained the difficulties she faced with figuring out her sexuality and who she was. The famous daughter revealed during the interview that she dated both men and women in the past to figure out who she preferred. She explained on the show that she felt like something was wrong with her. The Estefan daughter said on Red Table Talk that it wasn’t until she met her partner that she felt it was time to come out as her true self, but of course, she was nervous to do so.
“I was like, ‘Hey, I’m in love with this girl.’ The first thing you said was, ‘If you tell your grandma and she dies, the blood is on your hands.’ I just wasn’t ready for that because I understand that grandma was old, but I already made it feel like, whatever it is, hide it, it’s not OK. So that’s where my hurt started. I’m never going to forget that,” Emily emotionally recalled in the interview.
“I was trying to protect both my ailing mother from any shock that would affect her health and Emily from anything that could harm their relationship,” Gloria said trying to justify her hurtful comment to her daughter.
“I know it was coming from love, from protection and she was elderly,” Emily said. “But again, what about me?”
Gloria responded saying, “For any parent, we love unconditionally and what we were trying to do was to protect you and ended up hurting you, which kills me. And I hate that that happened.”
The mother and daughter duo both have forgiven each other since this emotional time in their lives and they continue to go to therapy.