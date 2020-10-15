Gloria Estefan’s daughter, Emily Estefan talks about coming out to her mother

Emily explained the difficulties she faced with figuring out her sexuality and who she was. The famous daughter revealed during the interview that she dated both men and women in the past to figure out who she preferred. She explained on the show that she felt like something was wrong with her. The Estefan daughter said on Red Table Talk that it wasn’t until she met her partner that she felt it was time to come out as her true self, but of course, she was nervous to do so.

“I was like, ‘Hey, I’m in love with this girl.’ The first thing you said was, ‘If you tell your grandma and she dies, the blood is on your hands.’ I just wasn’t ready for that because I understand that grandma was old, but I already made it feel like, whatever it is, hide it, it’s not OK. So that’s where my hurt started. I’m never going to forget that,” Emily emotionally recalled in the interview.

“I was trying to protect both my ailing mother from any shock that would affect her health and Emily from anything that could harm their relationship,” Gloria said trying to justify her hurtful comment to her daughter.

“I know it was coming from love, from protection and she was elderly,” Emily said. “But again, what about me?”

Gloria responded saying, “For any parent, we love unconditionally and what we were trying to do was to protect you and ended up hurting you, which kills me. And I hate that that happened.”

The mother and daughter duo both have forgiven each other since this emotional time in their lives and they continue to go to therapy.