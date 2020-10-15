Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are still seeing each other, but its not serious!

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are reportedly still going strong… but not in a serious way! A source to US, “Kendall and Devin are still seeing each other, but it’s not super serious and they’re just having fun together.” Neither of them has claimed each other officially and Jenner doesn’t usually stick to NBA players for too long, but maybe it will eventually get serious!

The couple initially sparked dating rumors in April after they were spotted on a road trip to Sedona, Arizona. She was spotted a month later picking him up from the Van Nuys airport. And while the Van Nuys airport isn’t as bad as LAX, you don’t pick up just anybody from the airport. In June US confirmed the model and the NBA player were “hooking up” casually. From the start, the model was taking the relationship as it came and she had a lot of options. According to the insider at the time, “Kendall likes to float around and not be tied down to one person.” “She’s talking to a couple different guys. She has so many men after her it’s crazy” the source continued.

After news broke that the couple was hanging out they took their relationship to the next level by flirting publicly with each other on Instagram. In August Jenner captioned a video of herself with a strawberry emoji. Booker commented “I like strawberries,” and Jenner responded with four more strawberry emojis.

They later took their relationship to the restaurant all celebrity couples go: Nobu in Malibu. Sources told Hollywood Life at the time that they were just having fun. “Kendall is having fun with Devin and seeing where it goes but she’s not seeing anyone else and neither is he,” the source revealed. Later that month Jenner and Book were photographed cuddling at the beach in Malibu. Jenner sported a tiny bikini, and Booker was photographed laying on top of her.

In September the love birds went on the richest double date ever and traveled with Justin Bieber and Haley Bieber to Idaho. The hotties were spotted walking and riding golf carts.