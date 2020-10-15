First Lady Melania Trump reveals son Barron had COVID-19

Like his parents, First Son Barron Trump ended up testing positive for COVID-19. First Lady Melania Trump revealed in a personal note shared by the White House on Wednesday that her 14-year-old son had contracted the novel coronavirus earlier this month. “It was two weeks ago when I received the diagnosis that so many Americans across our country and the world had already received—I tested positive for COVID-19. To make matters worse, my husband, and our nation’s Commander-in-Chief, received the same news,” the first lady began. “Naturally my mind went immediately to our son.”

©Getty Images The president and first lady’s son Barron tested positive for COVID-19, but has since recovered

While Melania, 50, was relieved that Barron had initially tested negative, another test came back positive. Thankfully President Donald Trump’s youngest child exhibited no symptoms. “My fear came true when he was tested again and it came up positive. Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms. In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together. He has since tested negative,” she wrote.

The first lady admitted that her own “diagnosis came with minimal symptoms,” adding, “Though they hit me all at once and it seemed to be a roller coaster of symptoms in the days after. I experienced body aches, a cough and headaches, and felt extremely tired most of the time. I chose to go a more natural route in terms of medicine, opting more for vitamins and healthy food.”

The mom of one went on to thank her caretakers, the president’s physician Dr. Sean Conley, and his team. “It was an unfamiliar feeling for me to be the patient instead of a person trying to encourage our nation to stay healthy and safe. It was me being taken care of now, and getting first-hand experience with all that COVID-19 can do,” Melania penned. “As the patient, and the person benefitting from so much medical support, I found myself even more grateful and in awe of caretakers and first responders everywhere. To the medical staff and the residence staff who have been taking care of our family—thank you doesn’t say enough.”