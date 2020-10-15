First Lady Melania Trump reveals son Barron had COVID-19

Like his parents, First Son Barron Trump ended up testing positive for COVID-19. First Lady Melania Trump revealed in a personal note shared by the White House on Wednesday that her 14-year-old son had contracted the novel coronavirus earlier this month. “It was two weeks ago when I received the diagnosis that so many Americans across our country and the world had already received—I tested positive for COVID-19. To make matters worse, my husband, and our nation’s Commander-in-Chief, received the same news,” the first lady began. “Naturally my mind went immediately to our son.”
While Melania, 50, was relieved that Barron had initially tested negative, another test came back positive. Thankfully President Donald Trump’s youngest child exhibited no symptoms. “My fear came true when he was tested again and it came up positive. Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms. In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together. He has since tested negative,” she wrote.
The first lady admitted that her own “diagnosis came with minimal symptoms,” adding, “Though they hit me all at once and it seemed to be a roller coaster of symptoms in the days after. I experienced body aches, a cough and headaches, and felt extremely tired most of the time. I chose to go a more natural route in terms of medicine, opting more for vitamins and healthy food.”
The mom of one went on to thank her caretakers, the president’s physician Dr. Sean Conley, and his team. “It was an unfamiliar feeling for me to be the patient instead of a person trying to encourage our nation to stay healthy and safe. It was me being taken care of now, and getting first-hand experience with all that COVID-19 can do,” Melania penned. “As the patient, and the person benefitting from so much medical support, I found myself even more grateful and in awe of caretakers and first responders everywhere. To the medical staff and the residence staff who have been taking care of our family—thank you doesn’t say enough.”
When her husband was taken to Walter Reed Medical Center, the first lady spent much of her “time reflecting” on her family. “I also thought about the hundreds of thousands of people across our country who have been impacted by this illness that infects people with no discrimination. We are in unprecedented times—and with the election fast approaching, it has been easy to get caught up in so much negative energy,” she shared. “It also cheered me to think of all the people I have met across our country and the world—and the goodness and compassion that exists if you seek it out. Our country has overcome many hardships and much adversity, and it is my hope COVID-19 will be another obstacle we will be able to tell future generations we overcame—and learned from in the process.”
Melania concluded her message revealing that she has since recovered from COVID-19. “I am happy to report that I have tested negative and hope to resume my duties as soon as I can. Along with this good news, I want people to know that I understand just how fortunate my family is to have received the kind of care that we did,” she wrote. “If you are sick, or if you have a loved one who is sick—I am thinking of you and will be thinking of you every day. I pray for our country and I pray for everyone who is grappling with COVID-19 and any other illnesses or challenges. Thank you to everyone who reached out, and offered well wishes and prayers for our family. You remain in ours as well.”