Sofia Vergara launches a new collection just in time for the holidays. The Colombian actress took social media to reveal new items for Sofía Jeans by Sofia Vergara, an apparel collection exclusively for Walmart. The affordable and stylish pieces carry sizes ranging from 0 to 20 and retail for less than $40.

The superstar also has denim jackets and graphic tees designed for every type of woman. “A good reason to get dressed up. My #SofiaJeans holiday collection has just arrived!!,” she wrote on Instagram.

“We created this thinking of women everywhere of every size, ethnicity, age. For the first photoshoot, we used women in my family. None of them are models or supermodels, they’re beautiful women of all sizes and ages, and it was great. It was great to see them enjoy and look great in those jeans,” Vergara told People in 2019, adding that selling her capsule collection at Walmart means a lot to her, recalling that when she first moved to the U.S, she could only afford pieces from the multinational retail corporation. ”When I moved to the United States, I was only like 22, and you don’t really have a budget to go and buy Ralph Lauren everything. So, of course, my first stop was stores like Walmart,” she said. “I would buy all of my son’s clothes at Walmart and the school supplies, kitchen supplies — everything. They really care about what they sell, and now that we have the possibility that you don’t even need to go to the store, you shop online, I thought that was where I wanted to go. I don’t go out and shop anywhere anymore. I am always shopping online,” Vergara revealed.

“My idea is always to create stuff that is affordable,” Vergara said. “When I didn’t have money, I created a way of always looking cute by finding affordable things and being creative.”

According to the Modern Family star, she owns over four dozen pairs of jeans. “Typically, I’m always in jeans,” she said. “It’s crazy because if you open my closet, most of my jeans look the same. I don’t even know why I think that I need 50 jeans, they all look exactly the same. And now I have ten more that look exactly the same, and they’re [at] the Walmart prices.”

The actress also said that her collection reflects her personal style; Therefore, she added a personal touch to every piece. “Since I was a young girl, my mom would put evil eyes on us to protect us from the evil people and the bad energies, and so it’s something that is very meaningful to me,” the 48-years-old television producer, comedian, presenter, designer, and model said. “I buy them; I collect them. When we were thinking about the collection, we thought about bringing something personal, and I thought that was the right thing to do and we have it as the tag in the jeans, we have it in the T-shirts, and it’s going to always, I hope, be part of the collection.”