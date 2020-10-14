Is Bella Hadid having a secret romance with this mystery man?

Romance seems to be in the air for Bella Hadid and Jack Nicholson’s Grandson Duke, now that the supermodel has reportedly been dating the filmmaker for the last month, even joining her on a secret vacation for her birthday.

Duke Nicholson is a total enigma, however this is what we know so far about who seems to be Bella’s new boyfriend.

The 21-year-old actor and filmmaker has the looks of his Grandpa and seems to be very involved in the Hollywood scene, being close friends with the queen of alternative music Lana Del Rey and her sister Chuck Grant, even making an appearance as the mystery man on the last cover of the singer’s album NFR.

Duke also comes from Hollywood royalty, not only is his Grandfather one of the biggest actors in the industry, but her Grandmother Sandra Knight is also a big star of the horror movie genre, appearing in iconic 50’s films like Frankenstein‘s Daughter and Tower of London.

The actor also made his acting debut in Jordan Peele’s horror film Us, starring Lupita Nyong’o and Elisabeth Moss, which fun fact, it was his Grandmother who helped her with his audition for the part, and he’s also set to appear in the new movie Dreamland.