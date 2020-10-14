Mariah Carey’s glam squad is also her voting squad.

Mariah Carey is so ready to vote that she will also take her glam squad to the ballots on November 3rd. The award-winning singer took social media to share a snap of her and her team. “Challenge Accepted!!!” she captioned the photo referring to Michelle Obama ’s new #VotingSquad challenge. This initiative encourages United States citizens who are eligible to vote to get their friends together and vote early.

Carey’s squad includes actor Billy Eichner, boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, makeup artist Kristofer Buckle and hairstylists Dior Sovoa and Serge Normant. “I am here with my #VotingSquad, and we’ve all made our plans to vote! Please be sure to make your plan too. Your voice is important!” Carey wrote also thanking actress Kerry Washington and the former First Lady. “I’d like to nominate three amazingly talented women to join us: @tiffanyhaddish, @jessicachastain, and @kellyrowland,” she concluded.

Obama started the Voting Squad challenge by nominating Faith Hill, Chris Paul, Kerry Washington, Shonda Rhimes, Liza Koshy, Selena Gomez , Megan Rapinoe, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Tracee Ellis Ross , Janelle Monae, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. “We can’t let anyone sit this election out, so I need your help: Reach out to the friends and family members who might need a reminder to vote, make a plan to vote together, and then challenge three friends to do the same,” she wrote. “I challenge my When We All Vote co-chairs to get their #VotingSquad and make a plan to vote: @CP3, @FaithHill, @KerryWashington, @ShondaRhimes, @LizaKoshy, @SelenaGomez, @mrapinoe, @TomHanks, @RitaWilson, @TraceeEllisRoss, @janellemonae, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Join us by making your plan to vote and posting on social media using #VotingSquad.”

“wow, we reply fast, and we VOTE LOUD. squad up, America,” said Koshy on Instagram.