Mariah Carey’s glam squad is also her voting squad.

Mariah Carey is so ready to vote that she will also take her glam squad to the ballots on November 3rd. The award-winning singer took social media to share a snap of her and her team. “Challenge Accepted!!!” she captioned the photo referring to Michelle Obama ’s new #VotingSquad challenge. This initiative encourages United States citizens who are eligible to vote to get their friends together and vote early.
Carey’s squad includes actor Billy Eichner, boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, makeup artist Kristofer Buckle and hairstylists Dior Sovoa and Serge Normant. “I am here with my #VotingSquad, and we’ve all made our plans to vote! Please be sure to make your plan too. Your voice is important!” Carey wrote also thanking actress Kerry Washington and the former First Lady. “I’d like to nominate three amazingly talented women to join us: @tiffanyhaddish, @jessicachastain, and @kellyrowland,” she concluded.
View this post on Instagram
Challenge Accepted!!! ☑️ I am here with my #VotingSquad and we’ve all made our plans to vote! Please be sure to make your plan too. Your voice is important! Thank you @kerrywashington @michelleobama for the challenge. I'd like to nominate three amazingly talented women to join us: @tiffanyhaddish, @jessicachastain and @kellyrowland ❤️❤️❤️
Obama started the Voting Squad challenge by nominating Faith Hill, Chris Paul, Kerry Washington, Shonda Rhimes, Liza Koshy, Selena Gomez , Megan Rapinoe, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Tracee Ellis Ross , Janelle Monae, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. “We can’t let anyone sit this election out, so I need your help: Reach out to the friends and family members who might need a reminder to vote, make a plan to vote together, and then challenge three friends to do the same,” she wrote. “I challenge my When We All Vote co-chairs to get their #VotingSquad and make a plan to vote: @CP3, @FaithHill, @KerryWashington, @ShondaRhimes, @LizaKoshy, @SelenaGomez, @mrapinoe, @TomHanks, @RitaWilson, @TraceeEllisRoss, @janellemonae, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Join us by making your plan to vote and posting on social media using #VotingSquad.”
“wow, we reply fast, and we VOTE LOUD. squad up, America,” said Koshy on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
We can’t let anyone sit this election out, so I need your help: Reach out to the friends and family members who might need a reminder to vote, make a plan to vote together, and then challenge three friends to do the same. I challenge my When We All Vote co-chairs to get their #VotingSquad and make a plan to vote: @CP3, @FaithHill, @KerryWashington, @ShondaRhimes, @LizaKoshy, @SelenaGomez, @mrapinoe, @TomHanks, @RitaWilson, @TraceeEllisRoss, @janellemonae and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Join us by making your plan to vote and posting on social media using #VotingSquad.
Thousands of people replied under Obama’s post, many of them revealed they already cast their ballots. “Already voted, and every single person I know is voting!!! (Now to work on some folks I don’t know!),” one person wrote. “Waiting in line now. It’s been almost 4 hrs, but I’m in it to win it!” revealed another one who alleged being at the voting poll.
“Let‘s do this! Please check in on senior citizens or others in your neighborhood that may need a ride to vote or drop off their ballots and offer your services,” one of Michelle Obama’s follower advised.
People worldwide jumped into the conversation and encouraged eligible voters to participate in this fundamental process in a democratic system. “Please vote - for the sake of everyone in the world,” a person from the United Kingdom wrote. “We Canadians are counting on you and wishing you the best outcome of THIS election! Good luck!” another one said.
Today marks 19 days until election day. November 3rd would be the last day North American eligible voters would be able to cast their ballots and decide between the U.S current president, Donald Trump, and former Vice President Joe Biden.
Suppose you want to register to vote, know the voter registration deadlines, request an absentee ballot, or check your ballot’s status. In that case, you can do it online by visiting Vote.org, the largest 501(c)(3) nonprofit, nonpartisan voting registration in America.