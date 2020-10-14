Vanessa Bryant shares photos of her tattoo tribute to her family

Vanessa Bryant is letting fans in on a special tattoo she got to honor her entire family.

On Tuesday, Vanessa posted a photo at famous tattoo artist Mister Cartoon’s shop in Santa Monica. Cartoon is one of, if not the most famous tattoo artist in all of Los Angeles--coincidentally, he just did a new tattoo for Snoop Dogg paying tribute to Kobe Bryant tattoo following the Lakers’ Championship win over the weekend.

©Vanessa Bryant

The photo Vanessa posted features Bryant wearing a mask and showing off her foot, which was the canvas for her latest piece of ink honoring her late husband, Kobe, her late daughter, Gianna Bryant , and her entire family.

“First tatt in @misterctoons new Santa Monica shop,” she wrote in her caption. “Thank you! #throwback 💜💛l.a. love #tattooplacement check #KobeVanessaNataliaGiannaBiankaCapri Together Forever.”

In another post, the mama of four shows off the tattoo itself, a simple line of text that goes down the length of her foot, reading, “Kobe Vanessa Natalia Gianna Bianka Capri.” This ink not only honors the members of her family who are no longer with us, but makes sure that their entire family will be together forever.

©Vanessa Bryant

Back in February, only a few weeks after the tragic helicopter accident that killed Kobe and Gigi, Vanessa had some tributes tatted on her body, though she never revealed the specifics of that work. All she would say, at the time, is that the work on her wrist was a special message from Gianna, and there was also a “sweet message” from Kobe on her neck.

It’s not clear when Bryant got this latest tattoo done, since she mentioned that these photos were throwbacks in her caption, but it was probably within the last couple of months, given the face mask and the strict coronavirus restrictions throughout Los Angeles.

While Vanessa’s life was obviously changed forever when her husband and daughter were taken from her at the top of the year, she’s got some great friends by her side to help her through such a rough time. She has been seen spending a lot of time with both Lala Anthony and Ciara, some of her best friends and aunties to her four daughters.