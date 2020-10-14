Cardi B explains how she accidentally posted that topless photo

Cardi B is responding to fans after accidentally leaking her own nude photos online.

The rapper made waves online on Tuesday, October 13 when she accidentally posted a NSFW photo of herself onto her Instagram story. Cardi, herself, briefly posted the picture, which shows her lying topless on the couch.

While she promptly deleted the photo just a few minutes after it was uploaded, the internet is forever, and enough of her fans saw the IG story to screenshot the moment and share it online for the rest of the world to see.

Following this embarrassing moment, Cardi B took to Twitter to share what happened and how she feels following the slip-up.

“Lord why the f--- you have to make me so f---ing stupid and retarded? Why? Why? Why? Why?” she asked herself in a voice memo she posted to Twitter. Still, the rapper realizes she can’t do anything about it now, so she lets everyone know she‘s ”not going to beat myself up about it.”

“I’m going to eat my breakfast, and then I’m going to go to a party because I’m not even going to think about it,” she continued. ”I am not going to think about it, ok? Nope, no I’m not. I’m not. It is what it is. S--- happens. F--- it, it’s not even the first time. I mean, I used to f---ing be a stripper so whatever. Ay, Dios mío.”

Cardi B has been making headlines almost every day for the past few weeks, but luckily for her, not all of the articles about her have been as embarrassing as the photo leak.

The rapper just celebrated her 28th birthday with an extravagant birthday party in Las Vegas attended by a lot of her famous friends, including Kylie Jenner, Megan Thee Stallion, and The City Girls.

Her husband, Offset , was also in attendance, which surprised a lot of people, since Cardi filed for divorce from the Migos rapper less than a month ago. The Atlanta native was seen getting cozy with Cardi all night long before gifting her with a Rolls Royce Truck. He also posted a heartfelt post dedicated to his wife on Instagram in honor of her birthday, so it seems like he’s doing everything he can in order to make this marriage work before the divorce is finalized.

While Cardi hasn’t spoken on the rumors of reconciliation, she has defended her husband since filing for divorce in September.

“He a dumba** not a bad man,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet, telling her followers not to speak poorly about Offset. ”...cause out of everybody that tried to steal, finesse me into working with their brand for less he got people coming for me with CORRECT CONTRACTS and never ask for a dollar or benefit like every1 else. Nikkas is nikka but a bad personality he not.”

Clearly, there’s still a lot of love there.