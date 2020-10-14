Jessica Simpson goes pantless for a pandemic date night with her husband

Celebrities are definitely getting creative these days during the ongoing pandemic and that includes Jessica Simpson . The 40-year-old singer posted a photo of herself to Instagram looking stunning for a “pandemic date night” with her husband, Eric Johnson. Her attire for the night was only a black bodysuit that bared her legs paired with zebra print heels.
For the photo, she sat in a striped chair that matched her heels while showing off her toned legs that were crossed over each other. Her caption read, “Pandemic date nights look a little different these days. No pants required 😜.” Simpson wore simple jewelry in the picture and her blonde hair was styled in voluminous tousled waves and she had on a bronzy makeup look. Fans loved the sultry photo as they flooded her comment section writing, “My lawwwwwddddd. Finally a positive to this pandemic! ❤️😍🔥” Another wrote, “Omg how do you look so amazing! 🙌🏼 you go girl! ❤️”
There’s no denying that the “Irresistible” singer has been looking amazing lately and clearly she’s in incredible shape. Last month, the mother of three posted a photo to Instagram that showed off her svelte physique while holding a yoga pose in front of a stunning sunset. In the picture, Simpson wore a pair of black and grey leopard print leggings, a black sports bra, big hoop earrings, and her hair up in a messy bun.
It certainly hasn’t been an easy weight loss journey for Simpson. Last year, the singer opened up on social media about getting back into shape about six months after giving birth to her now 18-month-old daughter, Birdie. She posted a photo with the caption, “6 months. 100 pounds down (Yes, I tipped the scales at 240 😜).”
Something fans love about Simpson is her honesty. Before she recently turned the big 4-0, she took to social media to try on a 14-year-old pair of jeans she still had in her closet. “I have kept these throwback True Religion jeans in my closet for 14 yrs (I‘m not exaggerating!), I figured that since I’m in the final hours of my 30’s I’d give them another try, and hello 40, so nice to meet you,” she said in the post’s caption.
Whatever Simpson is doing to take care of herself is clearly working because the former reality star looks healthy and happy.