Jessica Simpson goes pantless for a pandemic date night with her husband

Celebrities are definitely getting creative these days during the ongoing pandemic and that includes Jessica Simpson . The 40-year-old singer posted a photo of herself to Instagram looking stunning for a “pandemic date night” with her husband, Eric Johnson. Her attire for the night was only a black bodysuit that bared her legs paired with zebra print heels.

For the photo, she sat in a striped chair that matched her heels while showing off her toned legs that were crossed over each other. Her caption read, “Pandemic date nights look a little different these days. No pants required 😜.” Simpson wore simple jewelry in the picture and her blonde hair was styled in voluminous tousled waves and she had on a bronzy makeup look. Fans loved the sultry photo as they flooded her comment section writing, “My lawwwwwddddd. Finally a positive to this pandemic! ❤️😍🔥” Another wrote, “Omg how do you look so amazing! 🙌🏼 you go girl! ❤️”

There’s no denying that the “Irresistible” singer has been looking amazing lately and clearly she’s in incredible shape. Last month, the mother of three posted a photo to Instagram that showed off her svelte physique while holding a yoga pose in front of a stunning sunset. In the picture, Simpson wore a pair of black and grey leopard print leggings, a black sports bra, big hoop earrings, and her hair up in a messy bun.