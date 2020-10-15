Battle of the young and famous couples: Who had the hottest snack run?

Happily married Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber , and newly in love Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi were both spotted out in Los Angeles Monday as they headed out to get snacks. While both couples looked stylish in their face masks, hats, and sunglasses- Who had the hottest snack run?
Justin and Hailey Bieber
The Biebers were spotted grabbing snacks at Kreation. The couple grabbed a sandwich and a frosty bottle of water and pressed juice. They quickly head back to their car. The couple attracted a lot of attention and Bieber looked slightly annoyed he couldn’t pick up his pressed juice in peace.
Hailey sported a chic bun, sunglasses, a polka dot crop top, gold chains, jeans, a black belt with a matching purse, and some interesting black heels. Bieber rocked some birds of paradise shorts, a grey t-shirt, pink socks, and a black hat.
It was clear by the Biebers body language that they just wanted to get some snacks. The couple displays little signs of PDA, but they like it that way. Earlier in October Hailey opened up about their relationship in an interview with Vogue Italia. Hailey revealed in the interview why she used to avoid PDA with Justin. “It was difficult for me to understand how to carry on a relationship like this, experienced under the eyes of all. But there comes a time when you have to embrace reality and admit who you are,” she said. “For a long time I couldn’t do it: I didn’t kiss him in public, I didn’t like the idea of people watching us at certain moments…but I realized that it is a battle that in the long run, instead of protecting you, exhausts you. The fact is, we love each other. And there is really nothing to hide,” Hailey continued.
Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi
Gerber and Elordi looked like a couple of lovebirds while out in Malibu. The couple took their pooch with them while they headed out for a coffee run at Blue Bottle. They sported matching white tank tops with sunglasses and converse. Gerber paired hers with black sweats and a black mask. Her boo sported his white tank with olive dress pants, a blue hat, and a disposable mask.
Unlike the Biebers, Gerber and Elordi couldn’t keep their hands off each other and they were way closer than 6 feet. The couple looked carefree as they gently held each other and looked into each other eyes. Elordi may have kept his relationship with Zendaya under wraps, but that hasn’t been the case for this relationship!
So the question is, who had the hottest snack run?
While both couples looked casually chic- Gerber and Elordi had a very cute puppy with them, making them the winner of this round.