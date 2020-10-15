Battle of the young and famous couples: Who had the hottest snack run?

It was clear by the Biebers body language that they just wanted to get some snacks. The couple displays little signs of PDA, but they like it that way. Earlier in October Hailey opened up about their relationship in an interview with Vogue Italia. Hailey revealed in the interview why she used to avoid PDA with Justin. “It was difficult for me to understand how to carry on a relationship like this, experienced under the eyes of all. But there comes a time when you have to embrace reality and admit who you are,” she said. “For a long time I couldn’t do it: I didn’t kiss him in public, I didn’t like the idea of people watching us at certain moments…but I realized that it is a battle that in the long run, instead of protecting you, exhausts you. The fact is, we love each other. And there is really nothing to hide,” Hailey continued.

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi

©GrosbyGroup

Gerber and Elordi looked like a couple of lovebirds while out in Malibu. The couple took their pooch with them while they headed out for a coffee run at Blue Bottle. They sported matching white tank tops with sunglasses and converse. Gerber paired hers with black sweats and a black mask. Her boo sported his white tank with olive dress pants, a blue hat, and a disposable mask.