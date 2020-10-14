Emma Corrin shares the hardest part about playing Princess Diana in ‘The Crown’

Emma Corrin shared her experience playing the iconic Princess Diana, and explained why it made her “more sensitive” to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “situation,” referring to the public scrutiny the couple constantly face.

The 24-year-old actress says she wanted to make an accurate and respectful representation of the young Princess Diana, including her eating disorder on screen and other heartbreaking situations in the upcoming fourth season of the popular Netflix show The Crown , “I think it’s important if these things are going to be shown then they’re done right.”

Emma was also asked about her perspective about the royal family, before and after learning more about the story and having studied the character carefully.

“I feel like I’ve got to know her like you would a friend,” the actress confessed, adding that she is now “very sensitive to what Harry and Meghan are going through at the moment,“ explaining that she feels “protective towards anyone who is subjected to that kind of invasive journalism and attention.”

Corrin says she is “excited for people to see” the series, however she also admitted that she was also “incredibly daunted” ahead of portraying Diana, especially because of what the audience may think, including Prince Harry or Prince William, “I try not to think about whether people watch it because I think that‘s a slippery slope.”