Lily Collins shares her life changing experience after recent engagement

Lily Collins is living her best life following the announcement of her engagement to Charlie McDowell, now that she has discovered a new side of herself in the open road.

The 31-year-old actress has been spending a lot of time camping under the stars and says her life has changed completely, now that she has learned how to cope with the enforced break from work due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with the help of “podcasts, having support of a loved one,” and even meditating, and traveling in road trips.

Crediting her fiancé, Lily says that after their trip to New Mexico where Charlie proposed, she has found a way to connect to nature and absolutely loves it, she also explains how it has transformed her perspective, “some of my friends are, like, who are you? But you don‘t always know what you like until you try it.”

The Hollywood actress has also been enjoying the success of the Netflix series Emily In Paris, in which she stars as the main character, following the journey of an American in the City of Lights as she dives into the Parisian fashion industry and experiences many cultural differences.

The new show has been a total success, trending on social media and gaining fans of the cast in no time, however it has been the cause of a lot of controversy, as it portrays plenty of french stereotypes, so it’s not entirely clear if the show will be renewed.

So while Lily continues to explore the great outdoors, we’ll be definitely waiting for a new season of Emily in Paris!