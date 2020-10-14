Ashanti celebrates her 40th birthday in a bikini aboard a yacht in the Caribbean

Ashanti just turned 40 years old- but you wouldn’t be able to guess that by looking at her. The iconic singer celebrated by boarding a private jet with her friends and headed to Antigua and Barbuda in the Caribbean. Ashanti posted photos Monday boarding the plane and hash-tagged the event #shanbdayweek. She posted another aboard the plane and captioned the photo “reflecting on the blessings.”
While Ashanti was wearing a matching sweatsuit and Louis Vuitton shoes on the plane she took if all off for the party. Throughout the day Monday she uploaded videos on her story partying aboard the ship drinking, swimming, and celebrating with her friends. The star had everyone talking Tuesday after posting two photo’s in a gold bikini laying on the boats catamaran net. The singer’s body looked snatched and she glistened in the sun like gold while she posed with a watermelon slice.
Ashanti got the attention of her old friends and several people in the industry commented on her photos. Jamie Foxx wrote, “Kill em din” and Slim Thugg left three heart eye emojis. Fans commented, “40 where?” and “THIS WOMAN SETS THE ENTIRE BAR.”
P Diddy shared the photo on his story and called the birthday girl a “queen.” Rapper and failed Fyre Festival planner, Ja Rule shared a photo of the two and captioned the photo, “Happy g’day sis!!! the big 40 welcome to the club lol... enjoy your day wishing you many more!!! ❤️🍾#ICONN 🎈🎉🎊” Ja Rule and Ashanti have several songs together that everyone still knows the lyrics too.
Rapper Fat Joe also has music with the star and shared a photo of Ashanti in a sheer silver two-piece outfit and wrote, “There she goes hbd my sis @ashanti God bless you i love you keep giving them hell enjoy your day.”
Ashanti’s greatest hits may have been released in the early 2000’s but fans are still begging the singer for new music. In October 2019 she said she was excited to release new music and fulfill her creative energy with “new sounds.” Ashanti made the decision to go independent as an artist which would allow her to own her masters and be “in the driving seat.” She released her first independent record in 2014, titled “BraveHeart” which included collaborations with French Montana, Jeremih and Rick Ross. Just las week on October 8th, she promised fans on Twitter, “Hey y’all... I’m Definitely working on some stuff... I promise I’m gonna go live soon.”
While we wait for new music, check out some of the birthday girl’s best hits: