Ashanti celebrates her 40th birthday in a bikini aboard a yacht in the Caribbean

Ashanti just turned 40 years old- but you wouldn’t be able to guess that by looking at her. The iconic singer celebrated by boarding a private jet with her friends and headed to Antigua and Barbuda in the Caribbean. Ashanti posted photos Monday boarding the plane and hash-tagged the event #shanbdayweek. She posted another aboard the plane and captioned the photo “reflecting on the blessings.”

While Ashanti was wearing a matching sweatsuit and Louis Vuitton shoes on the plane she took if all off for the party. Throughout the day Monday she uploaded videos on her story partying aboard the ship drinking, swimming, and celebrating with her friends. The star had everyone talking Tuesday after posting two photo’s in a gold bikini laying on the boats catamaran net. The singer’s body looked snatched and she glistened in the sun like gold while she posed with a watermelon slice.

Ashanti got the attention of her old friends and several people in the industry commented on her photos. Jamie Foxx wrote, “Kill em din” and Slim Thugg left three heart eye emojis. Fans commented, “40 where?” and “THIS WOMAN SETS THE ENTIRE BAR.”