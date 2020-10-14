Conchata Ferrell has passed away at 77 years old

The world is mourning the loss of Conchata Ferrell. The actress passed away Tuesday at the age of 77 as a result of complications following a cardiac arrest. Per Deadline, she died peacefully surrounded by family at Sherman Oaks Hospital in Sherman Oaks, California.

Ferrell was born Conchata Galen Ferrell on March 28, 1943. Ferrell was an American actress best known for her performance as “Berta,” the housekeeper for all twelve seasons of the sitcom Two and a Half Men starring Charlie Sheen and eventually Ashton Kutcher . Ferrell earned two Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 2005 and 2007 for her performance as Berta. Ferrell was also nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her performance as “Susan Bloom” in L.A. Law (1992).

Ferrell’s acting career started while she attended Marshall University to pursue a degree in history education. She made her first onstage performance at the school in 1969 in the second Barfenon Review, a skit comedy and musical production. Her first credit on IMDb came in 1972 where she played “Rita Valdez” in the TV series Maude. Since then Ferrell’s IMDb is full of over 131 credits for movies, TV series, voiceover, and gameshows. She was truly a working actress with an impressive resume and an extensive career in Hollywood. Along with Two and a Half Men, Ferrell was a regular on the series’ Teen Angel, A Peaceable Kingdom, Push Nevada, and The Ranch. According to IMDb Ferrell completed a film titled Deported that is to be released in 2021.

Sheen reacted to the news on Twitter and shared a photo of them while on set for Two and a Half Men with a small poem. The actor wrote,

“absolute sweetheart

a consummate pro

a genuine friend

a shocking and painful loss.



Berta, your house

keeping

was a tad suspect,

your “people” keeping was perfect.”

💕©️💕 pic.twitter.com/cJMK8APgQV — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) October 13, 2020

Two and a Half Men’s Jon Cryer also reacted to the loss and tweeted, “She was a beautiful human Berta’s gruff exterior was an invention of the writers. Chatty’s warmth and vulnerability were her real strengths. I’m crying for the woman I’ll miss, and the joy she brought so many.” Cryer later added in the thread, “I’m glad that I absolutely knew how fortunate I was to share a stage with her. I treasured every moment and will continue to until we meet again.”