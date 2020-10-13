Kaley Cuoco and Zosia Mamet show off their brand new matching tattoos

Kaley Cuoco and Zosia Mamet just got a permanent reminder of their time filming The Flight Attendant with one another.
The actresses took to Instagram to share some photos documenting their experience getting matching tattoos, which are meant to commemorate both their friendship and the show, which is set to premiere on HBO Max sometime later this year.
“A special little tribute to our wonderful little show .. ✈️ ” Cuoco wrote in the caption for a series of photos.
The duo received a very simple line tattoo of a paper plane with a trail, which is obviously a nod to the drama’s title. Cuoco also tagged costume designers Catherine Marie Thomas and Olivia Janczyk, as well as Catherine Horton, who also got the same tattoo.
Mamet also documented the special moment in an Instagram post of her own, writing, “after a full year and many adventures together we decided to get a little memento. Thank you @evantattoo 💛#theflightattendant ✈️✨”
Just last month, Cuoco shared a black-and-white selfie with Mamet on social media, giving fans a first glimpse into how production on The Flight Attendant was going while trying to film during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Friends that get covid tested every few days , wear masks, take necessary pre-cautions, listen to production rules , wash hands all day long and respect the process together, get to act together 🥰 😷 @zosiamamet,” the actress wrote. “This picture was taken right before we shot today’s scene in a very structured quarantined environment. Very proud of our cast and crew at #theflightattendant and everyone @warnerbrostv & @hbomax for making this possible for us! 🎥🎬”
It’s clear just how close these two got on to project, constantly sharing updates and photos together from their time on set.
Mamet shared a video on Instagram from her final day on set prior to getting their tattoos, expressing just how much of an emotional experience the entire process was.
“That’s a wrap on season 1,” Mamet wrote in her caption. “Lots of tears. Sad and happy ones. I am so proud of what we’ve made and I feel such immense gratitude to have been a part of this show. And I feel incredibly lucky to be able to do what I love during these trying times. To every single cast and crew member, thank you for everything. I truly adore you all. This experience was magical. During a time in our world that is quite dark this was a real light for me. I hope all of you out there are finding your light too. 💛”
Even though The Flight Attendant does not have a premiere date as of yet, Cuoco said back in August that it might make its debut in November.