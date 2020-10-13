Kaley Cuoco and Zosia Mamet show off their brand new matching tattoos

Kaley Cuoco and Zosia Mamet just got a permanent reminder of their time filming The Flight Attendant with one another.

The actresses took to Instagram to share some photos documenting their experience getting matching tattoos, which are meant to commemorate both their friendship and the show, which is set to premiere on HBO Max sometime later this year.

“A special little tribute to our wonderful little show .. ✈️ ” Cuoco wrote in the caption for a series of photos.

The duo received a very simple line tattoo of a paper plane with a trail, which is obviously a nod to the drama’s title. Cuoco also tagged costume designers Catherine Marie Thomas and Olivia Janczyk, as well as Catherine Horton, who also got the same tattoo.

Mamet also documented the special moment in an Instagram post of her own, writing, “after a full year and many adventures together we decided to get a little memento. Thank you @evantattoo 💛#theflightattendant ✈️✨”

Just last month, Cuoco shared a black-and-white selfie with Mamet on social media, giving fans a first glimpse into how production on The Flight Attendant was going while trying to film during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Friends that get covid tested every few days , wear masks, take necessary pre-cautions, listen to production rules , wash hands all day long and respect the process together, get to act together 🥰 😷 @zosiamamet,” the actress wrote. “This picture was taken right before we shot today’s scene in a very structured quarantined environment. Very proud of our cast and crew at #theflightattendant and everyone @warnerbrostv & @hbomax for making this possible for us! 🎥🎬”