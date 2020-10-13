Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox were spotted showing some PDA while leaving a romantic dinner date

A source told People magazine that Fox and Kelly “spend as much time together as they can and that it was a natural step for Kelly to meet Fox’s kids since they are getting more serious. They are in a committed relationship and it‘s not just a fling. They are planning a future together,” the source said.

The couple first met back in March when filming “Midnight In The Switchgrass” although its filming had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Then in May, photos emerged of Fox and Kelly getting cozy together while out and about in Los Angeles. Around the same time, Fox’s ex, Green admitted on a podcast that the couple separated back in December 2019. Then later that month, Kelly’s music video “Bloody Valentine,” premiered and Fox starred in it.

As the summer went on, the singer and actress spent more time together and even discussed their feelings for one another during an appearance on reality star Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s podcast, “Give Them Lala...With Randall.”

“I was like, ‘Who is going to play this role?’ And he was like, ’Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly,’ and immediately, I was like, ’Uh oh,’” the actress said on the podcast. ”Because I knew -- I could feel that some wild sh-- was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn’t yet sure what. I just felt it like, deep in my soul -- that something was going to come from that.”