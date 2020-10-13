Billie Eilish surprises fans by rocking a form-fitting top

Billie Eilish is stepping out of her comfort zone by switching things up from the signature baggy clothes she’s constantly seen wearing.

The 18-year-old star was seen out running errands over the weekend near her home in Los Angeles. Although she was trying to keep a low-profile, it’s probably hard for the star to hide her trademark bright-green hair.

The “bad guy” singer has been very open about her history of issues with body image, which is one of the reasons she chooses to constantly wear baggy clothes both in her normal life and onstage. But you really can’t blame Eilish for veering from her usual look, recently, as Southern California has been experiencing a serious heat stroke.

To beat the heat, Billie stepped out in a form-fitting nude camisole, some tan baggy shorts, and a pair of Yeezy slides. The singer kept her look monochromatic all the way down to her feet, rocking some over-the-ankle socks in another shade of beige.

©GrosbyGroup

Beside the fact that fans aren’t used to seeing Billie showing off her curves, this is also a rare public sighting of the 18-year-old, who swept the Grammy Awards with 5 wins back in January. These photos come after the artist has made it a point to bring up issues of body image over the past year, trying to break the societal pressures put on young women in the entertainment industry.

Earlier this year, back in May, Eilish released a video on social media that was played during portions of her Where Do We Go? World Tour.

Titled, “NOT MY RESPONSIBILITY,” the footage showed the singer in provocative positions while she shed clothes and spoke about the criticism she gets about her body. It also featured images of the singer stripping away her layers of clothing while her inner voice relayed an important message to the audience:

“Some people hate what I wear. Some people praise it. Some people use it to shame others. Some people use it to shame me. But I feel you watching, always, and nothing I do goes unseen,” the singer said in her video.

She continued, “So, whether I feel your stares, your disapproval, or your sigh of relief—if I lived by them, I’d never be able to move. Would you like me to be smaller? Weaker? Softer? Taller? Would you like me to be quiet? Do my shoulders provoke you? Does my chest? Am I my stomach, my hips?”

Billie Eilish is on a mission to end the stigmas that go against women’s bodies, whether that means always wearing baggy clothes or stepping out in a tighter top--and hopefully not being criticized for either one.