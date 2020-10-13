Lilliana Vazquez, Erin Lim, and Victor Cruz set to farewell Hispanic Heritage Month during E!’s Daily Pop

Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month (September 15 to October 15) is coming to an end. E!’s Daily Pop hosts would be farewelling the period by dedicating the second half of the October 14th show to amplify and shine a light on the Latinx community. Lilliana Vazquez , Erin Lim, and Victor Cruz would be taking viewers to a cultural trip while highlighting the many accomplishments within our people, especially in the entertainment industry.

“We’ll be taking over the second half-hour of Daily Pop and Justin Sylvester will be kind of hosting, and then it will be Erin, Victor and I,” revealed Liliana Vazquez to HOLA! USA. “We’re going to be taking a half hour to really celebrate all of the success and splendor of Latinx artists and entertainers in the US. We’ve been celebrating all month long on different opportunities both in linear and in digital, but this is kind of like the culmination of it.”

©GettyImages

Vazquez, who is Puerto Rican and Mexican, said that along with Cruz (African American and Puerto Rican) and Lim (Filipina and Mexican), they would be having discussions about identity and different cultures. “[We are going to be] talking about what it’s like to navigate those identities to the community as Americans, and we also have amazing interviews,” Vazquez said. The Latinx hosts would be interviewing JBalvin, CNCO, and Justina Machado as a way to celebrate their incredible achievements and accomplishments in the United States. “We are going to shine a light on what created kind of the new next generation of talent across a couple of different industries like Music Television and Film,” the TV presenter said.

E!’s Daily Pop hosts would also be engaging in a candid discussion on Hispanic and Latinx identity. The similarities and differences of the term and how to bring awareness. “Well, I think the discussion is going to be about —at least when I think of the words Hispanic vs. Latinx — Latinx feels just like a newer term for the same thing,” said Victor Cruz to HOLA! USA. “That the same awareness, the same fight that we’ve been fighting for all these years, to bring awareness to Hispanics and Hispanic culture. I think it’s just a name for it, and it’s a new generational need for it, and either way, in my opinion, how whatever they want to call it, whatever name they want for, whatever new ways, Gen Z, all these different names that come about. I think it’s all about awareness, and it’s all about shedding light on the Hispanic culture. And I think that’s what we’re going to be doing tomorrow [October 14th] is shedding that light and bringing people into our world a little bit more,” he added.