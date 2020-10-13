Jessica Alba reveals why she’s “had enough” of her family life in isolation

Jessica Alba is planning a getaway from her family life in lockdown amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as she recently revealed she’s “had enough.”

Loading the player...

The 39-year-old actress appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show and opened up about her life in isolation, explaining how she manages to work from home with her daughters around all the time.

Alba explained “It’s been fun! Really fun!” talking sarcastically about her every daily life, as both her 12-year-old Honor, and 9-year-old Haven are always asking for her mom’s advice during the day.

“Every time they ask like, “mom can I download this app?,” “Mom I’m hungry,” “Mom Is this outfit okay,” “Can you help me?,”” to which Jessica responds when she’s busy, “Don’t talk to me! Talk to your Dad!”

The Hollywood star wants to treat herself to a well-deserved vacation with her friends, now that her family is getting on her nerves, including her husband Cash Warren.

She also confessed that one of the things she has trouble the most with her family is during the dinner time, as they constantly complain about her “making dinner so late,” sharing that,“I’m gonna make dinner late, you’re gonna eat late, and then you’re gonna get your butt to bed right after that, and that’s just the way it’s gonna be.”