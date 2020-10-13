Jenna Ortega talks to HOLA! USA about her favorite skincare product and how she feels about working on “Scream 5”

Actress, Jenna Ortega is taking the world by storm. At only 18-years-old, the actress’s resume is already quite impressive. She’s captivated viewers as young Jane in “Jane the Virgin,” she starred alongside Penn Badgley in Netflix’s “You,” she was named as a Neutrogena Brand Ambassador this past summer, and now she’s hard at work in North Carolina on the anticipated, “Scream 5” movie. She even finds time to partner with brands to raise awareness about issues that are important to her.
All of these achievements so far made Ortega the perfect candidate to be included in HOLA!’s Latina Powerhouse 100 , which is an annual initiative celebrating the most influential, empowering, and inspiring Latinas. The California native spoke with HOLA! USA about her latest projects, her favorite skincare product, and what’s next on her agenda.
HOLA! USA: What does it mean to you to be included in HOLA’s! Latina Powerhouse?
Jenna Ortega: “Honestly, it means everything to me! Especially because, you know, in Hispanic culture we’re big on family, we’re big on our community. I know for me I usually keep to myself but if anybody comes for my family, I’m the first one to cause a scene [laughs]. I love our community, I have so much respect for it and due to the fact that there isn’t enough recognition of the Latinx community in the industry, it’s very important to me that I embrace my heritage and I make my cultural background known and what I believe in.”
“To me it’s exemplifying my community and also being a part of something so amazing and to be alongside so many other Latinas, it’s such a crazy feeling especially because I try not to compare myself to others and try to just keep my head down and focus on my work so it’s moments like this when you see yourself side by side with so many amazing people that you look up to and respect that it’s really such an eye-opening experience and something that I really appreciate and that I’m grateful for, so thank you.”
You were named as a Neutrogena Brand Ambassador, which is so amazing! What does it mean to you to be the face of such an iconic brand?
“I grew up with the brand. I watched my older sisters use it and then when I started getting into skincare, it were the first and only brand I’ve ever used. So to be able to be one of their ambassadors and be a face for them, for this brand that I’ve looked up to for so long and it’s so well known, it’s something that has definitely changed my life, especially in the way I see myself and in the way, I take care of myself. It’s such an honor and such an exciting time!”
If you had to pick a skincare product that’s your go-to, can’t live without product, what would it be?
“Honestly, it’s going to be the Neutrogena Skin Balancing Milky Cleanser. It’s a pink bottle that’s meant for sensitive skin. I already kind of have dry, sensitive skin but you know when it gets to fall winter and you start to peel a little bit, this has been my saving grace because it’s moisturizing and it keeps my skin intact. I think recently that’s been my number one product.”
Finally, the exciting news.... I couldn’t be more excited to be partnering with @Neutrogena as a new Brand Ambassador!! I love that I get to represent my generation who are actively using their voices to make a difference and hope to inspire others as we embrace what makes us unique and special. I’m elated! #NTGSpokesperson
What does skincare mean to you? Can you share some tips and some insight into what your routine is?
“Skincare is everything to me especially because so much of my job is being in front of the camera, so obviously I want to make sure I’m taking care of myself and I can present myself in a way that I’m comfortable and happy with. I also just try to live a healthier lifestyle in general but recently, I love pink grapefruit products from Neutrogena because of the smell and also they’re just great cleansers.”
“Recently Neutrogena just came out with their Invisible Daily Defense SPF, and sunscreen is such a huge thing for me now. I didn’t know before but now I’m very aware that sunscreen is an important thing so that’s something that I’ve been getting into recently.”
You’re currently in North Carolina working on the movie, “Scream 5” right now. How has that been going?
“It’s a surreal feeling, especially because I’ve always been such a huge fan of horror and to be part of such an iconic slasher film that kind of reshaped the genre in a way in terms of mysterious killers. There’s such a large quantity of people that are obsessed with this slasher film so as excited as I am and honored as I am, I am slightly nervous just because it’s a lot of pressure considering they haven’t made one in 11 years. It’s a lot but I’m surrounded by the coolest, most talented people and I’m having such a great time shooting, that I think people are going to be really happy with what we’ve put together.”
Thank you to everyone who made today special, especially all of the beautiful people in the second slide around me. The gratitude is perpetual and this all feels very hypnagogic! I am so incredibly lucky and will never be able to fully comprehend how this is my actual life. Incessant thank you’s
Are there any other upcoming projects that you have lined up for yourself or are you going to take some time off to relax after “Scream”?
“I don’t know! Listen, I like to work so maybe I’ll take a month or two off and then jump into something else I think that’s what I might end up doing.”