Jordan Fisher’s new project will literally change your life

Jordan Fisher dons many hats. A glance at his Instagram bio will download most of them into your brain. Actor. Musician. Writer. But one’s generally overlooked when conjuring up the 26-year-old performer: technophile.

“Pardon me for geeking out, but I love advancements in technology... I yearn for them,” Jordan tells me during our recent zoom chat. “I follow everything about it on all news outlets.” Now, hold onto this piece of information because it’ll shortly blow your mind. First, let’s catch up with the Dancing with the Stars champion on working with Lin-Manuel Miranda , what he’s been up to during the 2020 time warp and more.

©Verizon 5G Jordan Fisher gave us a zoom update

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, Jordan was preparing for another day centerstage. He had hit a stride in his Broadway run of Dear Evan Hansen. “My body was used to producing the fluids that were needed for that show every night and my voice was callused enough to take care of it all,” he says about what many call the toughest male role in modern musical theatre. “It’s incredibly exhausting. You have to be 100 percent at peak health to barely manage to do that show as Evan.”

And then the world shutdown. Jordan folded up his polo and flew back home to L.A. Like many, he left a piece of his heart on the Great White Way. “It’s really tough. I have incredibly gifted actor friends who are getting real estate licenses right now and doing what they can,” he says. “It’s a lot, but the lights will turn back on. I will make sure of that.”

It took time for him to fully grieve the state of our world. “I’m a logic processor first and then an emotional one later,” he says. “Things tend to hit me when I give myself downtime.” And on April 24, the star’s birthday, things did just that. “My fiancée Ellie and my family managed to wrangle together a big zoom call of all my closest people in my life. My tribe. I’m a very family-oriented person. I love my people very much.”

“That is the best gift I’ve ever been given because I didn’t know how much I needed it,” he continues. “It was in that moment that it hit me and I just started sobbing. It all hit me at the same time. My appreciation for the people I love. That’s when I went ‘oh the world is different right now.’”