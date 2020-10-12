Fabolous and Emily B welcome child No. 3

Fabolous and his longtime girlfriend, Emily Bustamante, just welcomed their third child, a baby girl, on Saturday. October 10.

Emily announced the news on social media, posting an Instagram Story of her hospital ID bracelet with the baby’s “10/10” date of birth. She also went on to share a video of her oldest daughter, Taina Williams, greeting her baby sister for the very first time.

Congratulations to Fabolous & Emily B on welcoming their baby girl!! pic.twitter.com/W1QYVCPRS7 — The Shade Room (@TheShadeRoomEnt) October 12, 2020

As far as his social media presence goes, Fabolous has yet to acknowledge his daughter’s birth. He and Emily B already share two sons together, Johan, 12, and Jonas, 5. Emily also has a 22-year-old daughter, Taina, from a previous relationship.

We first found out about this brand new baby for the happy couple on Father’s Day, when Fabolous revealed that Emily was pregnant with a baby girl. At the time, he shared a photo of the ultrasound, writing, “Got the best gift ever for Father’s Day!”

He also included the hashtag #GirlDad, which is something a lot of celebrities and fans, alike, have been embracing following the passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna Bryant. Bryant remains one of the most famous “girl dads” ever, also being a father to 17-year-old Natalia, 3-year-old Bianka, and 1-year-old Capri.

Since the announcement of Bustamante’s pregnancy, there has been no shortage of maternity photos. Only a day before posting on her stories that she was in the hospital, Emily posted a gorgeous photo showing off her 9 month bump, wearing a sheer, white dress with super high slits.

Fabolous and Emily B have decided to remain together despite their tumultuous past throughout the years.

In March 2018, the rapper was arrested following a physical altercation with Emily that ended up being captured on camera. After being indicted for domestic violence, he struck a plea deal and avoided any jail time for the incident.

Last year, during an interview with Ebro in the Morning, Fabolous revealed how the incident affected their relationship as a whole.