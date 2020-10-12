Chrissy Teigen quietly returns to social media after heartbreaking news

Chrissy Teigen is slowly returning to social media after the tragic loss of her third child with John Legend.
The 34-year-old author revealed she found herself smiling after a long time, after seeing a funny post shared by an Instagram account that shares comedic content. The post showed a screenshot of a tweet that read, “Just booked an eyebrow waxing appointment and I‘m excited I’ll be wearing a mask so I don‘t have to hear “mustache too?””
Chrissy was able to find comedic relief and reacted by commenting, “Finally, a giggle. Thank you.”
The TV personality has always shared her daily life with her fans around the world, constantly using her Instagram and Twitter account to keep everyone updated on her thoughts and family situations, however her last post was dated September 30th when news of the emotional incident were revealed.
The couple shared their grief with their fans and followers, showing their raw emotions and making everyone empathetic following the difficult situation.
Her last post on Instagram included a statement about the complications and an image of her in the hospital.
We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.
Kim Kardashian commented on the emotional post, “we’re always here for you and love you guys so much,” Hailey Bieber also wrote, “Thinking of you and John, praying for you guys and sending you so much love during this time,” Paris Hilton shared her supporting words, “Sending you and your family so much love,” as well as many other celebrities like Selma Blair, The Rock, Hilary Duff, and Cara Delevingne.