Chrissy Teigen quietly returns to social media after heartbreaking news

Chrissy Teigen is slowly returning to social media after the tragic loss of her third child with John Legend.

The 34-year-old author revealed she found herself smiling after a long time, after seeing a funny post shared by an Instagram account that shares comedic content. The post showed a screenshot of a tweet that read, “Just booked an eyebrow waxing appointment and I‘m excited I’ll be wearing a mask so I don‘t have to hear “mustache too?””

Chrissy was able to find comedic relief and reacted by commenting, “Finally, a giggle. Thank you.”

The TV personality has always shared her daily life with her fans around the world, constantly using her Instagram and Twitter account to keep everyone updated on her thoughts and family situations, however her last post was dated September 30th when news of the emotional incident were revealed.

The couple shared their grief with their fans and followers, showing their raw emotions and making everyone empathetic following the difficult situation.

Her last post on Instagram included a statement about the complications and an image of her in the hospital, “we are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”