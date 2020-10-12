Hailey Bieber endorses Joe Biden on World Mental Health Day

Hailey Bieber is making her stance on the upcoming Presidential election known. Over the weekend, the model officially endorsed Joe Biden.

On Saturday, October 10, she used World Mental Health Day to finally share her political views with her millions of followers. While she didn’t specifically mention that she would be voting for the Democratic candidate in her caption, she posted a pair of photos wearing a blue tie-dyed Biden T-shirt as she explained why she connected the upcoming election with her own mental health.



“It’s world mental health day, and something that has affected my mental health is the state of our country and the future of our country,” Hailey wrote in her caption. “I have hope, but we need to collectively make the change we want for our future and that means getting out there to VOTE!!!”



The 23-year-old’s decision to speak out about such a divisive topic got plenty of likes and supportive comments from fellow celebrities including Jennifer Aniston and Miley Cyrus, who wrote, “Bieber X Biden 🖤🖤🖤🖤 my dream !”

Her uncle Billy Baldwin, a frequent critic of the president, also showed support for her niece’s endorsement, writing,“Thanks Hailey!! You have no idea how much this means to me...”

While some of her Baldwin blood was happy about her decision, not everyone in the family is backing Biden. Bieber’s father (Alec and Billy’s brother) Stephen Baldwin is known to be politically conservative and a devout Christian. The 54-year-old actor appeared to mention her endorsement in a tweet he sent later that day, endorsing the opposite candidate. The tweet noted that he doesn’t “talk much about family” and went on to cheer for the Trump 2020 campaign.

“don’t talk much about family pray 4 everyone every day! in my ❤️beauty of🇺🇸“land of #free home of #brave” is ... reverence 4 our freedom, importance of clarity of vote?” he tweeted. “(vision goal truth intent) Many are called, few are chosen! Gospel is truth battle already won ✝️ #Trump2020”