Is Cardi B officially back together with Offset?

Cardi B is serving confusion and glamour to all her fans, now that we’ve seen the iconic rapper kissing her soon-to-be ex husband Offset during her lavish birthday celebration, following the news of her divorce in early September.

The singer celebrated her 28th birthday in Las Vegas with her closets friends, including the famous rapper Megan Thee Stallion, featured in the popular song WAP.

The extravagant celebration was trending on Twitter after footage of the couple reuniting was posted by one of the guests, showing Cardi kissing Offset after he gave her one of the most luxurious gift of the night, a custom-built Rolls Royce with seats embroidered with their daughter’s name Kulture, as guests surrounding the couple yelled “take offset back.”

Cardi was looking absolutely stunning in a white and gold dress, seemingly having the time of her life spending time with her friends and even taking a moment to do the WAP challenge with everyone at the party.

The confusing kiss follows news of Cardi telling her followers she hadn’t been in contact with the 28-year-old rapper since filing for her divorce, and friends of the artist supporting her decision, including Lizzo sending a beautiful flower arrangement to her house.