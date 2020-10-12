Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner went for a casual stroll in sweats with baby Willa

One of Hollywood’s favorite couples, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcomed a baby girl, Willa this past summer. The couple has been very private about their pregnancy until recently. A few weeks ago, the “Game of Thrones” actress shared photos to her Instagram of her pregnant belly before Willa was born. One photo was of Turner in the pool with her belly on full display. Another photo she posted is of her in a pajama set with her husband’s hand on her belly.

Then over the weekend, the Jonas Brothers singer and 24-year-old actress were spotted going on a relaxing stroll together pushing Willa in a carriage in Los Angeles.

The couple was dressed comfortably in sweats. Jonas wore a white sweatshirt with a dinosaur on the front paired with black sweats. The 31-year-old was seen still sporting his pink dyed hair. Turner was wearing an all-black ensemble with a black hoodie that read “New York,” on the front, black sweats, and black slider shoes. Her blonde hair was up in a clip with white sunglasses on her head. The couple both wore matching black face masks. Willa was hidden in the carriage with a white blanket draped over the front.