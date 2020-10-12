Gal Gadot causes controversy with her new iconic role in upcoming historical drama

Gal Gadot is taking the throne as Cleopatra in a brand new film adaptation of the legendary queen of Egypt. The biographical drama promises to be as successful as Wonder Woman, especially now that it has been confirmed that the project will include Patty Jenkins as the director.

The iconic collaboration brings back all the girl power, now that we’ve seen the incredible success of Jenkins as director and Gadot as the star of one of the most influential films of the decade for young audiences with Wonder Woman and the long awaited release of Wonder Woman 1984.

The coveted project will be produced by Paramount Pictures, after fighting for the rights of the movie and going against big competitors in the industry such as Universal, Warner Brothers, Netflix and Apple.

The historical movie has been in the works for a long time by different film production companies, starting with the rumor of Angelina Jolie portraying the ruler of the kingdom of Egypt, and even Lady Gaga, however none of these projects were ultimately confirmed.

The 35-year-old actress was trending on social media after the confirmation for the film was released, with mixed reactions from the public given the original story and the family origins of the most famous member of the Ptolemaic dynasty.

The Hollywood star took to Twitter to give more details about the project and shared that she wants to bring the story of Cleopatra to the big screen “in a way she’s never been seen before.”