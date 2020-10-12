Kristin Cavallari was spotted kissing a new man six months after divorcing from Jay Cutler

Kristin Cavallari has had a busy year so far! She announced earlier in 2020 that she will not be returning for another season of her reality show on E!, “Very Cavallari.” Then after being quarantined for three weeks in the Bahamas with her family and best friend, celebrity hairstylist Justin Anderson, and his fiance, she returned home to eventually announce her divorce from ex-husband, Jay Cutler. Cavallari announced the news via Instagram in a long post.

Fans were shocked to learn of the couple’s break up especially since both Cavallari and Cutler seemed to be working on their marriage and its issues, according to the reality show where fans got a glimpse into their personal lives.

Now, about six months after the divorce announcement, the 33-year-old businesswoman seems to have moved on to a new man already. Cavallari was caught kissing comedian, Jeff Dye at a Chicago bar, according to a video obtained by TMZ. Dye was a finalist in 2008 on “Last Comic Standing,” and he’s best known for his podcast, “Jeff Dye’s Friendship Podcast,” according to FOX News.

In regards to Cavallari and Cutler’s marriage, Cavallari was never shy about admitting their marriage wasn’t perfect. “I always thought it was interesting when people would refer to us as ‘couple goals,’” she said in an interview with People. ”I was like, ’If you guys only knew.’”

Out of their 10-year marriage, Cavallari said things were not great for a lot of it. “We definitely kept a lot of stuff private,” she said. “Producers saw stuff, but they didn‘t put it in the show – which is good, because I don’t want my kids to ever [see that]. [The breakup] didn’t happen overnight,” Cavallari continued. ”We tried really, really hard for years and years. It was the hardest decision I’ve ever made.”

The couple has three kids together, 8-year-old son Camden, 6-year-old son Jaxon, and 4-year-old daughter Saylor.