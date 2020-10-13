The queen of Brazilian pop tells all about her global success and motherhood plans

HOLA! USA SPANISH DIGITAL COVER

The queen of Brazilian pop tells all about her global success and motherhood plans

From the suburbs of Rio de Janeiro to the most elite places in the world, the 27-year-old singer is already writing her own musical story

BY
LEER EN ESPAñOL

 Anitta ’s artistic talent is beyond impressive. She possesses the skills, style, and attitude it takes to become a superstar on the music scene. At 27, Larissa de Macedo Machado — her birth name — has already released five records, each of them different from the other. All of these albums are original, a word she likes to use when defining herself. It is not surprising that she has established herself as the number one singer in Brazil and the queen of global pop only ten years into her career. In a candid interview with HOLA! USA, Anitta reflects on her humble beginnings in the neighborhoods of Rio de Janeiro and her rise to stardom as the Queen of Brazilian pop.

She has been her own agent since she was 21 years old. The singer was born in the humble favela of Honorio Gurgel. This did not stop Anitta. Her vision of scaling and taking over the musical landscape is not a coincidence. She has a perfectly planned marketing strategy which has single handedly been crucial to her success. Anitta has (only on IG) over 49 million followers, let alone millions of followers in fan clubs worldwide. Her social media reach has had an incredible impact on her global market presence. Everything she has accomplished has positioned her as the tenth most relevant artist on the planet.

Topics of her songs include women empowerment, love, and fun which have been successful everywhere. Anitta has collaborated with  J Balvin ,  Maluma ,  Cardi B , Snoop Dog and  Madonna , among others. Let’s fully appreciate all Anitta has to offer as we get to know her in this sincere and thoughtful interview.

Every person controls their own path. We should not listen to what other people have to say about the decisions we make for our future. My advice is to follow your intuition and your dreams because you have to believe in yourself.
HOLA! USA: How have you lived through this quarantine?
You have become a queen of pop globally; how do you see yourself at this point in your career?
You are 27 years old, almost ten years into your career, and you are at your best moment. Is it true that you plan to retire from the spotlight at 30?
You are a girl from humble origins; what do you remember from your childhood in the favelas of Rio de Janeiro?
I chose the name from a Brazilian soap opera. I loved the character of Anitta so much. She didn’t like being just one type of woman. She enjoyed waking up every day and being a different woman. I would listen to someone talk about her. I thought that this is how I wanted to be; a different woman every day. I love the idea of being many women in one.
Were you a studious girl at school or a prankster?
What were those crazy things you did at school?
How were your first beginnings in music?
And at what point did you realize that you wanted to dedicate yourself to music and be famous?
Who was your idol as a little girl?
Have you been able to meet them?
When was your breakthrough to stardom?
Did your parents oppose you singing in the favelas?
Have you ever had any problems in the favelas?
Do you recall any good story of you in the hood —in a favela?
Do you remember what you did with your first salary?
Have you had the same luck in love as you have had in music?
Are you single?
Have you had many boyfriends?
Are you very picky when choosing a man, or would you like to be with someone in the entertainment industry?
What is the first thing that strikes you about a man?
Has your heart been broken before?
Where does your nickname ‘Anitta’ come from?
Do you regret anything in your life?
How do you keep yourself out of excesses?

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about