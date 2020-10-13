The queen of Brazilian pop tells all about her global success and motherhood plans

Anitta ’s artistic talent is beyond impressive. She possesses the skills, style, and attitude it takes to become a superstar on the music scene. At 27, Larissa de Macedo Machado — her birth name — has already released five records, each of them different from the other. All of these albums are original, a word she likes to use when defining herself. It is not surprising that she has established herself as the number one singer in Brazil and the queen of global pop only ten years into her career. In a candid interview with HOLA! USA, Anitta reflects on her humble beginnings in the neighborhoods of Rio de Janeiro and her rise to stardom as the Queen of Brazilian pop.

She has been her own agent since she was 21 years old. The singer was born in the humble favela of Honorio Gurgel. This did not stop Anitta. Her vision of scaling and taking over the musical landscape is not a coincidence. She has a perfectly planned marketing strategy which has single handedly been crucial to her success. Anitta has (only on IG) over 49 million followers, let alone millions of followers in fan clubs worldwide. Her social media reach has had an incredible impact on her global market presence. Everything she has accomplished has positioned her as the tenth most relevant artist on the planet.

Topics of her songs include women empowerment, love, and fun which have been successful everywhere. Anitta has collaborated with J Balvin , Maluma , Cardi B , Snoop Dog and Madonna , among others. Let’s fully appreciate all Anitta has to offer as we get to know her in this sincere and thoughtful interview.

Every person controls their own path. We should not listen to what other people have to say about the decisions we make for our future. My advice is to follow your intuition and your dreams because you have to believe in yourself.