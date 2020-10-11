Salma Hayek reveals her most life-changing choice in inspiring message to girls everywhere

Salma Hayek wants girls to know they can do anything. The 54-year-old Oscar-nominee shone her bright light on Day of the Girl on Sunday, October 11. Declared by the United Nations, this International observance aims to recognize girl’s rights and the unique challenges they face. Salma spoke candidly about the powerful day’s meaning and opened up about her own journey in an effort to inspire others. “Every girl and woman has been told ‘A GIRL SHOULD KNOW HER PLACE,’” she began in the caption of her first Day of the Girl Instagram post.
Every girl and woman has been told “A GIRL SHOULD KNOW HER PLACE.” On #DayoftheGirl - October 11 - we want girls to know their place is anywhere they want. It’s time we redefine what girls are told is possible. Girl Effect uses the power of media to unlock the power of girls. When one girl unlocks her power to make different choices that change her life, it inspires others to do so too. She starts a ripple effect that impacts her family, her community, her country. That’s #TheGirlEffect Follow/Donate @GirlEffect #DayoftheGirl A todas las niñas y mujeres se les ha dicho "UNA NIÑA DEBE CONOCER SU LUGAR". En #DayoftheGirl - 11 de octubre: queremos que las niñas sepan que su lugar está donde quieran. Es hora de que redefinamos lo que se les dice a las niñas que es posible. Girl Effect usa el poder de los medios para desbloquear el poder de las niñas. Cuando una chica desbloquea su poder para tomar diferentes decisiones que cambian su vida, inspira a otros a hacerlo también. Ella comienza una onda efecto que impacta a su familia, su comunidad, su país. Eso es #TheGirlEffect Seguir / Donar @GirlEffect #DayoftheGirl
“October 11,” the Mexican-America star wrote, “we want girls to know their place is anywhere they want.” She passionately added: “It’s time we redefine what girls are told is possible. Girl Effect uses the power of media to unlock the power of girls. When one girl unlocks her power to make different choices that change her life, it inspires others to do so too. She starts a ripple effect that impacts her family, her community, her country. That’s #TheGirlEffect Follow/Donate @GirlEffect #DayoftheGirl.”
Salma later shared a second post where she touched on her own “supposed to/ chose to” story. “I was SUPPOSED TO be a soap star in Mexico,” she wrote alongside two photos, “but instead I CHOSE TO be a film star and an activist in the world.” The pictures juxtaposed the life she was “supposed to lead” with the life she “chose to” lead.
Today October 11 is the Day of the Girl 🙋🏿♀️🙋🏻♀️🙋🏽♀️🙋♀️🙋🏾♀️🙋🏼♀️. Tag just one friend to share their SUPPOSED TO / CHOSE TO story. Because when a girl find her power to make different choices that change her life, it inspires others to do so too. That’s the #GirlEffect ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I was SUPPOSED TO be a soap star in Mexico, but instead I CHOSE TO be a film star and an activist in the world. I challenge @mariasharapova and @charlizeafrica ! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Go to @GirlEffect for more information. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Hoy 11 de octubre es el Día de la Niña 🙋🏿♀️🙋🏻♀️🙋🏽♀️🙋♀️🙋🏾♀️🙋🏼♀️. Etiqueta a una amiga para compartir su historia de SE SUPONIA QUE IBA A SER / PERO DECIDIR SER. Porque cuando una niña encuentra su poder para tomar diferentes decisiones que cambian su vida, inspira a otras a hacerlo también. Esto es el #GirlEffect ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ SE SUPONIA QUE IBA A SER: una estrella de telenovelas en México. PERO DECIDIR SER: estrella de cine y activista en el mundo. @mariasharapova y @charlizeafrica yo las reto! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Vayan a @GirlEffect para obtener más información.
She challenged her followers and celebrity friends to do the same, writing: “Tag just one friend to share their SUPPOSED TO / CHOSE TO story. Because when a girl find her power to make different choices that change her life, it inspires others to do so too. That’s the #GirlEffect.” She then personally challenged friends Maria Sharapova and Charlize Theron. Keep inspiring, Salma!