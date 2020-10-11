Salma Hayek reveals her most life-changing choice in inspiring message to girls everywhere

Salma Hayek wants girls to know they can do anything. The 54-year-old Oscar-nominee shone her bright light on Day of the Girl on Sunday, October 11. Declared by the United Nations, this International observance aims to recognize girl’s rights and the unique challenges they face. Salma spoke candidly about the powerful day’s meaning and opened up about her own journey in an effort to inspire others. “Every girl and woman has been told ‘A GIRL SHOULD KNOW HER PLACE,’” she began in the caption of her first Day of the Girl Instagram post.

“October 11,” the Mexican-America star wrote, “we want girls to know their place is anywhere they want.” She passionately added: “It’s time we redefine what girls are told is possible. Girl Effect uses the power of media to unlock the power of girls. When one girl unlocks her power to make different choices that change her life, it inspires others to do so too. She starts a ripple effect that impacts her family, her community, her country. That’s #TheGirlEffect Follow/Donate @GirlEffect #DayoftheGirl.”

Salma later shared a second post where she touched on her own “supposed to/ chose to” story. “I was SUPPOSED TO be a soap star in Mexico,” she wrote alongside two photos, “but instead I CHOSE TO be a film star and an activist in the world.” The pictures juxtaposed the life she was “supposed to lead” with the life she “chose to” lead.