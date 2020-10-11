Khloe Kardashian throws magical Halloween party for kids and it gets cray

‘Twas three weeks before Halloween and all through Khloé Kardashian ’s house, the kids painted pumpkins and she dressed like a mouse! The 36-year-old reality star got in the spooky spirit with her daughter True Thompson , two, and nieces Dream Kardashian, three, and Chicago West, two, and nephew Psalm West, one, on Saturday, October 10. Khloé setup a festive outdoor arts and crafts center for the cuties, sharing snippets of the activities with fans on Instagram. “Collecting Memories With My Favorite People,” she wrote in the caption of a carousel post.

“We are doing a kids Halloween station today,” Khloé said on her Instagram Story, “all the cousins are coming over.” The businesswoman donned what looked like sparkly mouse ears and casual attire for the fun day. “So cute! They’re coming, it’s going to be madness but I’m so excited!” she exclaimed, making social media her own reality show platform.