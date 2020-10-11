khloe kardashian kids

Spooktacular

Khloe Kardashian throws magical Halloween party for kids and it gets cray

The fashionista gets hilariously smothered in pumpkin paint during the family affair

‘Twas three weeks before Halloween and all through  Khloé Kardashian ’s house, the kids painted pumpkins and she dressed like a mouse! The 36-year-old reality star got in the spooky spirit with her daughter  True Thompson , two, and nieces Dream Kardashian, three, and Chicago West, two, and nephew Psalm West, one, on Saturday, October 10. Khloé setup a festive outdoor arts and crafts center for the cuties, sharing snippets of the activities with fans on Instagram. “Collecting Memories With My Favorite People,” she wrote in the caption of a carousel post.

 

“We are doing a kids Halloween station today,” Khloé said on her Instagram Story, “all the cousins are coming over.” The businesswoman donned what looked like sparkly mouse ears and casual attire for the fun day. “So cute! They’re coming, it’s going to be madness but I’m so excited!” she exclaimed, making social media her own reality show platform.

And madness it was! The kids turned their epic pumpkin painting station into a face painting zone. Khloé entered at her own risk, putting the camera on Dream, whose face was covered in green paint. The tables hilariously turned as Dream painted her Aunt KoKo’s face. “OK, look what Dream decided to give me a kiss! No, no, no,” she said, showing the camera a green handprint on her face. Quickly Chicago joined in on the fun: “No, no, no. Chicago! Oh no!” And before she knew it, most of the kids swarmed. “Oh my goodness!”

Pumpkin painting wasn’t the only activity at Aunt KoKo’s house of fun. The Good American founder also splayed out “Apple Stamp Pumpkin” instructions, popsicle puppets and pipe cleaners. Watch all the highlights above. We all need an Aunt KoKo in our lives!

